Clear

Could Brian Laundrie still be alive? See survival expert's answer

Survival expert Dave Canterbury discusses whether Brian Laundrie could survive 25 days in the nature preserve where police are currently searching for him.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 6:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

The search for Brian Laundrie, whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming after the pair embarked on a cross-country road trip over the summer, continues in an inhospitable Florida nature reserve that may soon prove easier to navigate for teams trying to find him, the Laundries' family attorney says.

"It seems the water in the preserve is receding and certain areas are more accessible to search," said Steve Bertolino. "The entire Laundrie family is grateful for the hard work of the dedicated members of law enforcement that have been searching the preserve for Brian over the last few weeks. Hopefully, Brian will be located soon."

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Laundrie since September 17, when his family told authorities that he left days earlier for the nearby Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 without Petito, and after her disappearance was reported he and his family rebuffed initial attempts by law enforcement to speak with them directly.

However, police revealed on Thursday that Laundrie was being monitored.

North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor told CNN's Randi Kaye that police were surveilling Brian Laundrie as best as they legally could before he disappeared. At the time, Laundrie was not wanted for arrest and Petito was still missing. Her remains were discovered September 19 in Teton County, Wyoming.

Laundrie has not been charged in Petito's death, though he is the subject of a federal arrest warrant for unauthorized use of another person's debit card in the days after she last spoke with her family.

Authorities never spoke with Laundrie before he went missing, CNN has learned. When police were at the family home on September 11, the day Petito was reported missing, Laundrie was not seen and there was no opportunity to speak with him, Taylor told CNN.

Additionally, authorities do not have in their possession the phones Laundrie and Petito had on their trip, Taylor said. Police searched the van used on the trip that Laundrie drove back to Florida but neither phone was there, Taylor said.

Laundrie had purchased a new phone shortly after returning home, attorney Bertolino told CNN last week. A source close to the Laundrie family told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Laundrie left their home without his cell phone and wallet, and Bertolino said the FBI is in possession of the new phone. The FBI declined to comment to CNN, citing its ongoing investigation.

Laundrie's father assisted with search on Thursday

Chris Laundrie, Brian's father, was seen Thursday morning entering the Carlton Reserve, the vast nature reserve near the family home in North Port. Bertolino said he was asked by law enforcement to accompany them with their search.

"Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve," the attorney said. Though the family provided what information they knew earlier, "it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better," he said.

"The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began," Bertolino said.

"There were no discoveries but the effort was helpful to all," he said.

Police on Thursday denied that a campsite had been found in the reserve during earlier search efforts. That confirmation came after a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN they were informed by investigators that police had made a discovery. The source on Thursday insisted that the Laundrie family had been told a campsite had been found.

"Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air, but when they got on the ground that's not what it turned out to be. Sure, I think that's a possibility," North Port's Taylor said. "Bottom line is that investigators are telling me that no campsite was found out there."

As the search continues, Chris Laundrie and Brian's mother Roberta believe he is still in the reserve, Bertolino said, adding that the parents see no reason to issue a public call for Laundrie to surrender to authorities.

"In short, the parents believe Brian was and still is in the preserve so there was no reason to issue a plea on media that he does not have access to," the attorney said.

Family hopes Gabby's life will inspire others

Petito's body was discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming less than two weeks after she was reported missing, dampening the hopes of communities nationwide that she would be found alive.

As authorities focused on the Carlton Reserve looking for Laundrie, vigils were held in her honor from Salt Lake City to Wilmington, North Carolina, where a memorial was set up at a restaurant she used to work at, according to CNN affiliate WWAY.

The loss of Petito was particularly felt in North Port, as tributes were held in front of the Florida town's city hall, and on Long Island where she grew up.

Her father, Joe Petito, described Gabby at her memorial service in New York as a "happy girl" who loved the outdoors and made others feel welcome.

"I want you to be inspired by Gabby, that's what we're looking for," he said. "If there's a trip that you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you've got the time.

"If there's a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now," he added.

Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, also gave a eulogy, telling those gathered, "Parents aren't supposed to bury their children. That's not how this is supposed to work."

In an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show this week alongside other members of her family, Joe Petito said he believes Laundrie is alive and hiding.

"Because he's a coward. Flat out. I'd use some other words, but I can't use them on your show," Petito said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 732001

Reported Deaths: 8388
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1478511891
Ramsey61278963
Dakota54901512
Anoka51437502
Washington32393322
Stearns26986251
St. Louis22271345
Scott20801157
Wright20106168
Olmsted17195117
Sherburne14691111
Carver1294753
Clay974898
Rice9627128
Blue Earth925355
Crow Wing8836104
Kandiyohi790794
Chisago780261
Otter Tail7412102
Benton7115102
Mower610339
Beltrami595976
Douglas589786
Winona588952
Goodhue583282
Itasca572973
McLeod554666
Steele552024
Isanti534672
Morrison514963
Becker498862
Polk481875
Nobles468651
Freeborn465342
Lyon426055
Carlton421463
Nicollet406049
Pine404430
Cass388941
Mille Lacs385564
Brown382745
Le Sueur366930
Todd361336
Meeker336851
Waseca314828
Martin299033
Hubbard269043
Wabasha26895
Dodge25988
Roseau251224
Redwood223543
Houston221817
Fillmore218012
Renville216948
Wadena215728
Pennington206824
Faribault204526
Sibley193112
Cottonwood187324
Kanabec178429
Chippewa178339
Aitkin168641
Watonwan164411
Rock151119
Pope14418
Yellow Medicine141220
Jackson141013
Koochiching135319
Pipestone129127
Swift128819
Clearwater126618
Murray125710
Marshall122119
Stevens115411
Lake102621
Wilkin95714
Lac qui Parle92724
Mahnomen80710
Norman7859
Big Stone7504
Grant7369
Lincoln7154
Kittson57822
Red Lake5598
Unassigned542113
Traverse4795
Lake of the Woods4374
Cook2280

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain showers to continue into Friday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation Army winter coat donation drive

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism hosting grand opening event Sunday

Image

National domestic violence awareness month

Image

Medical experts managing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Image

Winter coat drive at Salvation Army

Image

Bluestem Center for Autism holds grand opening event

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (10/7/21)

Image

String of new businesses open downtown

Image

City of Rochester collecting feedback on proposed 6th St. SE bridge

Image

Downtown business boom in the Med City

Community Events