The Lourdes Eagles travel to Cannon Falls for some Friday night football

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to Triton, but there's still a lot of football left to be played.

"Our schedule and our league is very difficult week in and week out. There are no gimmes. We all know that. Southeast Minnesota football is some of the best in the state and it's a challenge every week, so it's just a matter of getting ourselves mentally and physically ready to go every Friday night for a dog fight. That's what makes it so fun," says Head Coach Mike Kesler.

"We had good defense. We just weren't able to get that, sustain the drives like we needed to. So if we keep playing good defense and pick up where we left off on offense, we'll be alright," says senior RB Seth Haight.

The Rochester Lourdes football team is coming off a tough season-opening loss to Triton, but that isn't slowing the team down.

Head Coach Mike Kesler says his Eagles squad is stacked with seniors.

That leadership will help them going forward.

"This is a very senior-heavy team. It's something you don't see a lot, so we've got a lot of returning potential and skill. We've got a lot of new potential. I feel like if we grow into that, we're going to be a force to be reckoned with and we've got something special here," says Seth.

The Eagles travel to Cannon Falls on Friday to take on the Bombers.

Cannon Falls runs an unfamiliar offense.

Coach Kesler says the game will definitely be physical.

No matter what, Coach always looks forward to Friday night football.

"It was great to have Friday night lights, to have the cheerleaders there, the band there. You know, all the grandmas and grandpas could come. It was great to get that high school Friday night feeling back and there's nothing like it," says Coach Kesler.