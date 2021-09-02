Clear

Torrent of water pours into New York subway station; 8 dead in the northeast

CNN's Don Lemon and meteorologist Pedram Javaheri discuss the severe weather across the Northeast as the remnants of Ida cause heavy wind and rainfall across the region.

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 6:32 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 6:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one student dead in North Carolina. It was the second shooting in three days at a high school in the state.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan

The Taliban threw a parade in Afghanistan's second-largest city to show off their newly seized American-made military equipment. In videos posted on social media, the militants displayed the hardware left behind by Afghan and US forces after the withdrawal of the last American troops. Fighters waved white Taliban flags from Humvees and armored vehicles while others dressed in US-style uniforms posed for photos in the cockpits of helicopters. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said he wasn't concerned about the images because the US had deactivated all the gear abandoned at the airport. "They can inspect all they want ... They can look at them ... but they can't fly them. They can't operate them," he said.

2. Ida

Days after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, its remnants are on a deadly path of destruction in the Northeast. At least eight people died in storm-related incidents in New York and New Jersey, authorities said, after Ida's potent remnants spawned tornadoes and drenched the region with heavy rains. Drivers abandoned cars as flood waters turned streets into wading pools. New York City issued its first-ever flash flood emergency and suspended subway lines due to rising waters. Flash flood emergencies stretched for 190 miles from west of Philadelphia through New York City. Ida smashed into Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, leaving more than 1 million customers without power and killing at least two people.

3. Texas

A new weapons law that went into effect this month in Texas will make it harder for police officers to protect the public from gun violence, experts say. Under the law, most residents who legally own a firearm can carry it openly without a permit or training. The controversial "constitutional carry" law is the latest in a series of pro-gun bills passed by state lawmakers this year as gun violence incidents rise in Texas and nationwide. The number of shootings in Texas increased 14% this year compared to the same period in 2020. "Just allowing almost anyone to carry a handgun in public, no questions asked, no background check or safety training, is really dangerous," said Andrew Karwoski, a policy expert at Everytown for Gun Safety.

4. Elijah McClain

A Colorado grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a young Black man who was placed in a chokehold and given a sedative. McClain, 23, was stopped by police while walking home from a store in August 2019 in an incident that ended with him in a carotid hold and then injected with ketamine, authorities said. The officers and paramedics each face a charge of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, and additional assault charges. Shortly after the incident, a district attorney had declined to bring criminal charges, citing lack of evidence to prove the officers caused McClain's death. After protests in Aurora and an online petition, Gov. Jared Polis announced a re-examination of the case last year.

5. Coronavirus

There's a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant, and it's affecting all age groups. More than 500,000 children tested positive for the virus within three weeks in the US last month, sparking more concerns about in-person learning. With vaccination rates low among eligible adolescents, health experts urged mask mandates as the most effective tool in controlling infections. "The virus is raging in all these children who are unvaccinated ... They have no other protection. They're literally sitting ducks," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner says. Health officials are reviewing whether the age of vaccine eligibility can be lowered to provide access to Americans ages 11 or younger.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A giant Triceratops fossil could soon belong to a dinosaur enthusiast.

Or anyone who likes massive, ancient skeletons and has $1.4 million to spare.

Say hello to the spotted, handstanding acrobats of the skunk world!

Stinky as they are, not all skunks are created equal.

Pearl Milling Co. unveiled a new ad this week.

Sounds like the same ol' Aunt Jemima taste -- but with a different name.

The good news is Amtrak might add more than 50 new routes.

The bad news: They still won't be as fast as driving.

Actor Stephen Amell finally explained what really happened during that 'shameful' flight incident in June.

Alexa, play "Drunk On A Plane" by Dierks Bentley.

TODAY'S NUMBER

124,000

The number of civilians the US and its allies evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable."

LaWayne Mosely, after a grand jury indicted police officers and paramedics in the 2019 death of his son, Elijah McClain.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The shark whisperer

Cristina Zenato views sharks as nature's masterpiece. The professional diver's built such a strong bond with the beautiful creatures, they swim right up to her and nuzzle against her while she pets them like they're dogs or cats. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 651388

Reported Deaths: 7910
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1352701835
Ramsey56508924
Dakota50075487
Anoka46033472
Washington29488304
Stearns23890232
St. Louis19272326
Scott18767141
Wright17594157
Olmsted14945108
Sherburne1289998
Carver1153251
Rice8753114
Clay868692
Blue Earth822447
Crow Wing7390100
Kandiyohi719188
Chisago673055
Otter Tail633489
Benton613198
Goodhue524676
Mower524034
Winona520352
Douglas510083
Itasca491069
Isanti470868
McLeod468261
Beltrami459769
Steele455821
Morrison449462
Nobles430950
Polk410475
Becker407858
Freeborn395537
Lyon380354
Carlton375259
Pine361623
Nicollet354646
Mille Lacs339258
Brown330142
Le Sueur322330
Cass315234
Todd305533
Meeker289446
Waseca269523
Martin249033
Wabasha22714
Roseau222821
Dodge22133
Hubbard213841
Renville192346
Houston191816
Redwood188241
Fillmore178610
Pennington174420
Cottonwood173024
Wadena171823
Faribault167722
Chippewa164739
Sibley164210
Kanabec157329
Aitkin148537
Watonwan146010
Rock135319
Jackson131612
Pope12328
Pipestone119926
Yellow Medicine119920
Swift114418
Murray111710
Koochiching102519
Stevens98211
Marshall96418
Clearwater95918
Lake88421
Wilkin87314
Lac qui Parle80222
Big Stone6344
Grant6258
Mahnomen6229
Lincoln6093
Norman5909
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4457
Traverse4005
Lake of the Woods3684
Cook1960

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406313

Reported Deaths: 6246
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk63926659
Linn23994349
Scott22060254
Black Hawk18512330
Woodbury16215232
Johnson1588589
Dubuque14164217
Pottawattamie12473180
Dallas12293102
Story1151248
Warren644192
Webster6016102
Cerro Gordo5996100
Clinton596195
Des Moines550780
Marshall537079
Muscatine5344107
Sioux533274
Jasper488275
Lee475269
Wapello4750127
Buena Vista459140
Plymouth421682
Marion416881
Henry327339
Jones318458
Bremer313165
Crawford307743
Carroll304353
Boone293636
Benton289956
Washington285953
Dickinson260546
Mahaska257152
Kossuth237568
Jackson236543
Clay228427
Delaware227743
Tama226173
Buchanan221835
Page212923
Hardin212546
Cedar209524
Wright209140
Fayette208944
Winneshiek208637
Hamilton203152
Harrison192475
Madison184919
Butler184736
Clayton183958
Floyd178442
Mills178024
Cherokee171439
Poweshiek170836
Lyon168541
Allamakee166652
Iowa165624
Hancock161935
Winnebago157531
Jefferson156637
Calhoun155213
Grundy150234
Cass149656
Louisa145049
Shelby142839
Emmet142641
Franklin142423
Sac139420
Appanoose139149
Humboldt139126
Mitchell135943
Union135837
Chickasaw133618
Guthrie132032
Palo Alto121724
Clarke115924
Montgomery112338
Howard110622
Keokuk108332
Monroe107233
Ida101537
Davis97725
Adair92732
Monona91632
Pocahontas91223
Worth8938
Greene88411
Lucas85323
Osceola82217
Taylor70912
Decatur70810
Fremont70010
Van Buren66018
Wayne61623
Ringgold61126
Audubon56614
Adams3734
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain chances increase for Thursday Night/Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hormel statue

Image

COVID-19 Q&A video from Olmsted County medical experts

Image

Scheduled construction planned on Highway 63

Image

Sean's Weather 9/2

Image

Law enforcement seeking Mower Co. copper turbine thieves

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings through September

Image

Mower County thieves target wind turbines

Image

Hy-Vee offering free biometric screenings

Image

Clothing drive for young Afghan refugees

Image

Managing anxiety in kids

Community Events