The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan are passing through Ramstein Air Base in Germany on their way to a new life in the US. Journalist Atika Schubert reports.
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 12:38 PM
The-CNN-Wire
Related Content
- See inside US air base preparing Afghans for new life in America
- 2 Offutt Air Force Base residents killed in Iowa crash
- Afghan president flees as Taliban advances
- Voting based off your values
- Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at air base
- US officials: Afghan soldier kills 2 US troops
- Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site
- US official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
- Official says US, Taliban reach Afghan truce agreement
- Former Afghan president says U.S. failed in his country
Scroll for more content...