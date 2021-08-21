Golfers teed off for on Saturday for the Limb Lab Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday Willow Creek Golf and Event Center hosted a tournament raising money for a good cause.

The fourth annual Limb Lab Foundation Golf Tournament took place Saturday and KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor.

Golfers teed off at noon for a great cause.

"They're my family. They're my extended family. So it means a lot," says Rita Winslow.

Rita was in a car accident a few years ago.

"I made the decision it was time for my foot to go and I struggled. I struggled to try to get a prosthetic that fit right," says Rita.

When she was just about to give up, Rita found the Limb Lab Foundation and now helps with the event each year.

Her design has helped at least four or five other people.

"It just makes me feel like I do matter, like before I thought who cares, who cares. I'm just a number. To them, I'm not a number. I'm not a number. I'm a human being. I'm a person. Everybody is a human being and person. I think the mission is to help whoever they can," says Rita.

The money raised at the annual Limb Lab Foundation Golf Tournament at Willow Creek Golf and Event Center today goes to those who need prosthetics or orthotics.

"It changed my life because like I said, I was determined I was going to be in a wheelchair. People thought I couldn't do things. I literally lost 100 pounds in a year. They literally saw me transfer and it was because I ended up getting more active," says Rita.

The Limb Lab Foundation is hoping to raise $40,000 with this event.

If you missed out today, the organization is always accepting donations.