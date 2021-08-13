Rochester man passes on his love for basketball to the youth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is teaching the game of basketball to children, offering the young hoopsters an opportunity he didn't enjoy himself.

"As a senior in high school, I was just talking about giving back. Just helping the youth. Helping at-risk kids. Just giving back," says Maurice Cain.

Maurice grew up in Rochester and didn't have the easiest childhood.

He says without a woman at Project Legacy, he doesn't know where he would be.

Maurice's upbringing spurred him to help youth that may not always have the same opportunities as other children.

His first experience coaching was with Breakthrough Basketball.

"The price was pretty high per kid. It kind of touched me because as a kid, I wouldn't have been able to afford any of those memberships. I would have never been able to experience it. I never did get to do any camps like that," says Maurice Cane.

Fast forward to COVID and Maurice decided to teach younger kids the game of basketball for free.

He kickstarted Cain's Development and Skills Training Camp.

"I just love it. I love the connections everybody has made. We started off with just like one girl and then a bunch of girls started coming. Man, it was beautiful," says Maurice.

Maurice wrapped up a six-week camp at a park.

With the weather changing soon, he is looking for an indoor gym where he can continue to teach kids the game of basketball for free.