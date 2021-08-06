The Rochester Royals get game one against the Hampton Cardinals in the playoffs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Royals, an amateur baseball team in town, took the diamond for its first playoff game of the season Friday night.

The team got the win in the first game of the three-game series, winning 5-0.

"Be patient at the plate. Put the ball in play. Guys have been stringing together good at-bats, timely hits. Then defense. Pitching, defense and timely hitting goes a long way," says Manager Tim Oesterlin.

Manager Oesterlin says the Rochester Royals have a great lineup, from top to bottom.

He says their opponents, the Hampton Cardinals, will put the ball in play and throw strikes, but don't often get those big hits.

The teams finished in a tie at the end of the regular season, both teams sitting at .500 heading into Friday night's playoff game.

It's a three-game series.

Game two will be played at Hampton.

"We really just need to win up there. We don't play well historically up there. I think we won once up there when it mattered to go to state back two years ago. But it's a weird place to play," says Oesterlin.

Matt Meyer pitched a complete game, striking out sixteen.

The next game in the series is at 2 on Sunday afternoon at Hampton.