The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
How do elite athletes keep calm on the big stage? Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks at the science behind keeping calm.
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 9:52 AM
The-CNN-Wire
Related Content
- How do elite athletes conquer their nerves?
- Mayo's Conquering Cancer Matching Challenge
- Klobuchar and Kennedy kid Washington elite at Gridiron
- Bringing athletic coaching online
- Iowa reaches first Elite 8 since 1993: 'It's been a magical year for us'
- Challenges facing junior college athletes
- Local athletes sign national letters of intent
- Mason City High School celebrates special athletes
- March Student Athletes of the Week
- Depression rates rising in student-athletes
Scroll for more content...