Dodge County's Brody Lamb is drafted by the New York Rangers

BYRON, Minn. - It was a memorable weekend for a Dodge County hockey player.

Brody Lamb is heading to the New York Rangers!

Brody was drafted in the fourth round.

He had been in contact with different teams this winter and it picked up postseason.

Brody tells KIMT News 3 Sports he can't wait for what's to come.

"So we were streaming it, so we were probably thirty seconds behind. Then one of my roommates from Green Bay texted me and said 'congrats', so that's how I figured it out, and then ten seconds later, my name popped up on the screen," says Brody.

Right-wing Brody Lamb is the newest member of the New York Rangers after Saturday's NHL draft.

He says nerves definitely got the best of him that day as he anxiously waited.

"I was like okay, it's about to happen. I didn't tell anyone in the room. I was just like okay, I'm about to see myself on the screen. It popped up and everyone went crazy, so I was excited," says Brody.

After Dodge County's hockey season wrapped up, Brody went to Green Bay to play for the Gamblers, a USHL team.

He says it's an exciting time, but he will definitely miss his Dodge County teammates.

"The locker room. We had a lot of fun in the locker room after practices, after games. We would just hang out outside the rink all the time - go out for food, coffee. We would do everything together, so I'm going to miss that in the winter," says Brody.

He says he is focusing on quickness and one-on-one corner battles.

The right-wing has spent most of his life skating at the rink and from the looks of it, that's not changing any time soon.

"I grew up playing it since I was three years old. I just fell in love with the game when I was young. My dad has taught me all the way up and my coach for most of it, so it's kind of special between me and my dad mostly. My mom has been there for support. And my sister," says Brody.

Brody is heading back to Green Bay in September where he will play for the Gamblers and finish up his season year virtually as he continues to work his way up the NHL ranks.

He has already committed to play hockey for the University of Minnesota, too.