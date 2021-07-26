Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Dodge County's Brody Lamb is drafted by the New York Rangers

It was a memorable weekend for a Dodge County hockey player.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:48 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

BYRON, Minn. - It was a memorable weekend for a Dodge County hockey player. 

Brody Lamb is heading to the New York Rangers!

Brody was drafted in the fourth round. 

He had been in contact with different teams this winter and it picked up postseason. 

Brody tells KIMT News 3 Sports he can't wait for what's to come. 

"So we were streaming it, so we were probably thirty seconds behind.  Then one of my roommates from Green Bay texted me and said 'congrats', so that's how I figured it out, and then ten seconds later, my name popped up on the screen," says Brody. 

Right-wing Brody Lamb is the newest member of the New York Rangers after Saturday's NHL draft. 

He says nerves definitely got the best of him that day as he anxiously waited. 

"I was like okay, it's about to happen.  I didn't tell anyone in the room.  I was just like okay, I'm about to see myself on the screen.  It popped up and everyone went crazy, so I was excited," says Brody.  

After Dodge County's hockey season wrapped up, Brody went to Green Bay to play for the Gamblers, a USHL team. 

He says it's an exciting time, but he will definitely miss his Dodge County teammates. 

"The locker room.  We had a lot of fun in the locker room after practices, after games.  We would just hang out outside the rink all the time - go out for food, coffee.  We would do everything together, so I'm going to miss that in the winter," says Brody. 

He says he is focusing on quickness and one-on-one corner battles. 

The right-wing has spent most of his life skating at the rink and from the looks of it, that's not changing any time soon. 

"I grew up playing it since I was three years old.  I just fell in love with the game when I was young.  My dad has taught me all the way up and my coach for most of it, so it's kind of special between me and my dad mostly.  My mom has been there for support.  And my sister," says Brody.  

Brody is heading back to Green Bay in September where he will play for the Gamblers and finish up his season year virtually as he continues to work his way up the NHL ranks.  

He has already committed to play hockey for the University of Minnesota, too. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 609387

Reported Deaths: 7743
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1262491796
Ramsey52997910
Dakota47216475
Anoka43200465
Washington27664296
Stearns22659227
St. Louis18245319
Scott17686139
Wright16518153
Olmsted13503103
Sherburne1212396
Carver1073749
Clay829692
Rice8249111
Blue Earth769944
Crow Wing687999
Kandiyohi669885
Chisago626954
Otter Tail590087
Benton585198
Goodhue485574
Douglas477781
Mower477533
Winona463552
Itasca462768
Isanti445566
McLeod434261
Morrison427762
Beltrami410163
Nobles409850
Steele400719
Polk390772
Becker389157
Lyon365054
Carlton356958
Freeborn350734
Pine337323
Nicollet334045
Mille Lacs314856
Brown308640
Le Sueur299527
Cass288133
Todd288133
Meeker265444
Waseca240723
Martin236933
Roseau212221
Wabasha20833
Hubbard197741
Dodge18943
Renville183146
Redwood178141
Houston175416
Cottonwood168124
Wadena165023
Fillmore158910
Faribault156920
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec147828
Sibley147310
Aitkin139237
Watonwan13619
Rock129019
Jackson123112
Pipestone117126
Yellow Medicine115320
Pope11396
Murray107310
Swift107318
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89217
Marshall88817
Lake84320
Wilkin83813
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3815
Lake of the Woods3474
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 374664

Reported Deaths: 6109
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58891646
Linn21448342
Scott20426250
Black Hawk16680319
Woodbury15319230
Johnson1473686
Dubuque13595213
Dallas1144099
Pottawattamie11307177
Story1082848
Warren592092
Clinton564393
Cerro Gordo562297
Webster538996
Sioux519174
Muscatine4920106
Marshall491479
Des Moines478275
Jasper452073
Wapello4366123
Buena Vista431040
Plymouth404982
Lee392658
Marion369177
Jones301257
Henry301037
Bremer292763
Carroll286252
Boone271234
Crawford270841
Benton262755
Washington259851
Dickinson250745
Mahaska232551
Jackson225842
Kossuth219166
Clay217327
Tama213372
Delaware211743
Winneshiek200636
Buchanan196734
Page195422
Cedar192923
Hardin191144
Wright189140
Fayette188243
Hamilton186851
Harrison181973
Clayton173057
Butler167835
Madison167719
Floyd164642
Mills163824
Cherokee161538
Lyon160941
Poweshiek159036
Allamakee155552
Hancock153134
Iowa148324
Winnebago145731
Calhoun143113
Cass140855
Grundy139333
Emmet136741
Jefferson134535
Sac132620
Shelby131838
Louisa130249
Union129535
Appanoose128049
Franklin127823
Mitchell127243
Chickasaw125717
Guthrie124532
Humboldt124526
Palo Alto114924
Montgomery106738
Howard105322
Clarke102424
Monroe100633
Keokuk99932
Ida92735
Adair89632
Davis86825
Pocahontas86822
Monona85931
Greene79111
Osceola79017
Lucas77423
Worth7568
Taylor67112
Decatur6629
Fremont64810
Ringgold56824
Van Buren56718
Wayne56323
Audubon52913
Adams3494
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Summertime heat and storms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

Image

New reports dash landmark hopes for former Legends site

Image

Dodge County player drafted to NHL

Image

Rochester looks into selling properties

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to UMN

Image

Hayfield baseball player commits to University of MN

Image

Minnesota eliminates statute of limitations for sexual assault

Image

Reports: former Legends property not a landmark

Image

Recruiting new officers

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (7/26/21)

Community Events