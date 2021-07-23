The Rochester Honkers get the win over the La Crosse Loggers Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers hosted the La Crosse Loggers Friday night for the Summertime St. Patty's night.

The Honkers are coming off a win over the Loggers Thursday night, 6-2.

The team is on a three-game win streak.

The Honkers are just over .500 in conference play with just about three weeks left in the season.

Two young fans say a night at the ballpark is just what the doctor ordered!

"It's really fun and I love their food. Go Honkers!" says Hoyt and Hillary Burt.

The Honkers get the win over the Loggers, 12-10.