Southeastern Minnesota hosts the AMA Motocross Pro Nationals at Spring Creek MX Park

MILLVILLE, Minn. - It's a big weekend here in Southeastern Minnesota for Motocross.

The Spring Creek National is taking place in Millville.

"There are only twelve rounds on the tour, so we're one of twelve every year. It's pretty neat to be able to say that up here in Minnesota, we get just one of twelve nationals that go from California to Flordia to Washington state," says Spring Creek MX Park's Mikey Quinn.

Millville has been hosting this annual race since 1983, one of twelve Pro National events each year.

It's a couple of days filled with family, food, and combustion engines.

Amateur racers can show off their stuff too, from the young age of just four years old all the way to 70 years old.

The pros take the dirt tomorrow.

Mike says the track is a favorite for a lot of the pros.

"A lot of elevation. A lot of sandy, loamy soil, which is really great for riding, developing ruts. Breaking bumps, acceleration bumps. It really separates out the riders skill-level-wise, so all of the riders really like it here because they get to separate themselves and use their skill sets more because it gets really rough. It's a very demanding course," says Mikey.

The pros race at 12:15 tomorrow afternoon.

The amateurs take the track on Sunday.