Jeremiah Program Addresses Generational Poverty

The Jeremiah Program and United Way of Olmsted County held a virtual meeting today, inviting participants to discuss how to combat generational poverty.

The event featured a mix of guest speakers, from personnel with Rochester Public Schools to former graduates of the Jeremiah Program.

The Jeremiah Program is Minneapolis-based but has a location in Rochester.

The Program's main goal is to help single mothers achieve their career goals while providing affordable housing and childcare.

One of the reoccurring themes during the Zoom event was the importance of safe housing.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kevin Worden said safe housing can change a person.

"When you have a decent place to live, you do not just have more space, although you do and that is great. Your kids have a lawn and they can run around the house and burn off their energy. They can feel the grass between their toes on a summer night, which is great too but it (owning a decent place) changes how you see yourself connected to the world," Worden said.

Folks that want more advice regarding how to combat generational poverty can reach out to the Jeremiah Program through this link: https://jeremiahprogram.org/rochester/