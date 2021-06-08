Rochester Run Club celebrates 50 years of the All Comers' Track Meets

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Running Club is celebrating 50 years of the All Comers' track meets this year.

The first meet was Tuesday night at Soldiers Memorial Field Track.

The meets are free and kids as young as two years old can participate.

This year, para-athletes and children with wheelchairs are invited.

There are two new events this year, including the over/under hurdles and ladders.

"I'm not sure if it's more important for the kids or their parents. You see smiles on everybody. The kids are having a great time. Their parents are super happy and pleased. And I'm seeing a number of grandparents, even, that are just gloating out here. It's fun," says Rochester Running Club president Dale Pfrimmer.

This is the first of six Tuesdays, in which the All Comers' track meets will be held at Soldiers Memorial Field Track.