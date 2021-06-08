Plainview-Elgin-Millville baseball team advances to Class 1 AA championship game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school baseball section tournaments are underway.

The loser of the first game Tuesday night has to play again and win the second game to advance to the championship in Class 1 AA.

Number two seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville advanced to a championship game with a win over number one seed Lourdes.

"This game is one that we were looking forward to on our tournament schedule. We wanted a shot at Lourdes again. We lost a tough one in the regular season to them, 5-3. We were up 3-1. The coach for Lourdes is so gracious. He came right over to me after that game and he's like boy, you guys are going to be a tough out in the playoffs," says PEM head coach Scott Flattum.

Flattum says this baseball team loves to be at the ballpark.

He says the key to winning the championship game comes down to pitching and defense.

Right out of the gate tonight, Flattum says players seemed nervous.

Knowing this could all end tomorrow due to COVID-19, the team isn't taking anything for granted.

"We've never won that section title game. So I want us to finish what we started and finish what I almost felt all season, but especially Saturday, that they're not going to be satisfied until they get one more," says Flattum.

The championship game takes place Thursday night.