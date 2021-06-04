The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys' golf team is heading to state

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The high school golf section tournament just wrapped up and one team made school history.

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys' golf team tries to aim for the middle of the green and the middle of the fareway.

It's worked so far.

"It was a barn burner. We played well. Stewartville ... they showed up too. It was a good turnout. And I'm just glad that we made it to the state tournament," says 7th grader Jag Foster.

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys' golf team won the conference, putting a target on their back heading into sections.

The team went on to win the Class 1AA section tournament for the first time in program history.

They beat Stewartville by just five shots.

"Basically just normal practices. But mentally preparing. Just trying to get focused and going over the course. Just making sure we know what we're supposed to do and not try to take it too seriously and just go have fun," says sophomore Joseph Scripture.

Ages on this team range from 7th grade to senior.

Coach Mark Moran says this is a fun team to be around.

He adds playing each hole smart and not overdoing it is the key to winning state.

"We're always having fun. We've got big hearts. We're ready for state and we've just got to stay focused," says 8th grader Collin Fogarty.

"At the end of the day, we're playing more golf. We're playing more competitive golf. It's a really good team. We still have Jake Smith around for a few more tournaments, so it's really cool to see. I think we will have a good showing there at state. We're pretty positive," says junior Anders Larson.

The state tournament starts June 15th in Jordan.