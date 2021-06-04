Clear

Biden administration faces uphill battle to meet its July 4 vaccination goal

The United States faces an uphill battle to meet President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4...

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The United States faces an uphill battle to meet President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, according to a CNN analysis. But the administration continues to push ahead with new programs and initiatives, and key players remain hopeful that the goal will be met.

Currently, 63% of adults in the US have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and an average of about 371,000 adults were added to that total each day last week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But closer to 564,000 adults would need to initiate vaccination each day to reach Biden's goal by July 4 -- a rate that the US has only consistently fallen behind in the past week or so. The holiday weekend might have delayed some data reporting, but daily vaccinations had dipped below the required pace a few times before this week.

Another 18 million adults will need to receive at least one dose to reach 70%. At the current pace of vaccination, the US would hit about 68% of adults on July 4 -- falling short by about 6 million adults. The full 70% would be reached about two weeks later.

Even so, 12 states have already met Biden's goal: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Eight others are on track to reach 70% of adults by July 4: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, as well as Washington, DC. But three states -- Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi -- might not even vaccinate half of their adult residents with at least one dose by July 4 at their current pace.

On Wednesday, Biden announced a "National Month of Action" with various initiatives aimed at boosting vaccination rates in key communities, including free child care, extended hours at pharmacies and local outreach.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy have all recently voiced their confidence in the ability to reach the July 4 goal.

"I think we absolutely can still hit that goal," Murthy told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday, touting the administration's new action plan and calling on Americans to talk to their family and friends.

"Now, because we've had so much success early on, we are now getting to the part of the campaign which is tougher. We've got to look further, if you will, convince more people, get them the right information, increase access even further," Fauci said.

Overall, about 169 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 137 million people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. The CDC includes territories, such as Guam and the US Virgin Islands, in its national population calculations.

A poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation published last week suggests that most adults who were eager to get a Covid-19 vaccine have already done so, likely contributing to the slowing pace of vaccinations. But it's possible to reach 70% coverage among adults, according to the survey. About 13% of adults said that they will "definitely not" get the vaccine and only 7% said they would only get it if required, leaving nearly 80% who said they have already gotten the vaccine, want to "as soon as possible" or will "wait and see."

But some communities face more barriers than others. A recent CDC study found that rural counties have vaccinated a smaller share of residents than urban counties in the US on average. These rural counties tend to face barriers to health care access, such as less internet access and concerns about taking time off of work to be vaccinated, a challenge that the Biden administration hopes to dispel by looping employers into their efforts.

"Now what we're seeing is a more steady, ongoing effort. It's harder work reaching people who have more barriers to being vaccinated," Dr. Richard Besser, president and chief executive officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told CNN. "But I'm encouraged and optimistic that the interest will continue to be there."

And children play an important role in reaching broader vaccination thresholds that will be key to minimizing the spread of Covid-19. Children ages 12 to 15 accounted for more than 1 in 5 new vaccinations reported in the past two weeks, according to the CDC. Just two weeks after becoming eligible, about 20% of that age group has already received their first dose of vaccine.

"The more people we can vaccinate, the more lives we're going to save," Dr. Sean O'Leary, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado, recently told CNN. "That includes children."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601881

Reported Deaths: 7530
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243641756
Ramsey52256888
Dakota46627465
Anoka42529453
Washington27306290
Stearns22501224
St. Louis18051310
Scott17499130
Wright16356143
Olmsted13362102
Sherburne1193892
Carver1061446
Clay824692
Rice8162108
Blue Earth760842
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi663284
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583981
Benton581098
Goodhue482873
Douglas473980
Mower470433
Winona460151
Itasca455060
Isanti436364
McLeod428261
Morrison423060
Nobles408648
Beltrami405159
Steele396515
Polk388071
Becker385355
Lyon363552
Carlton351356
Freeborn345731
Pine334623
Nicollet330644
Mille Lacs310454
Brown307540
Le Sueur296525
Todd285132
Cass283732
Meeker261842
Waseca237623
Martin234232
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194241
Dodge18713
Renville181945
Redwood175838
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160622
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153738
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137136
Watonwan13539
Rock128719
Jackson122512
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92316
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake82120
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49593
Kittson48722
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369768

Reported Deaths: 6004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58051636
Linn21087338
Scott20254244
Black Hawk15953310
Woodbury15206229
Johnson1458085
Dubuque13467209
Dallas1126099
Pottawattamie11191172
Story1069648
Warren581590
Clinton560393
Cerro Gordo550590
Sioux516474
Webster513994
Muscatine4865104
Marshall486176
Des Moines465768
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee380056
Marion365476
Jones300857
Henry293937
Bremer287260
Carroll286752
Boone267934
Crawford267840
Benton258155
Washington255951
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216227
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette185742
Wright185740
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170557
Butler165935
Madison164319
Mills162824
Floyd162342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158741
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144031
Cass139254
Calhoun138713
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Union129434
Louisa129349
Appanoose128949
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123021
Guthrie122732
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9610
Monroe95829
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85024
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52010
Adams3444
