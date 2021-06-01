It could be a year for the history books for the town of Hayfield

HAYFIELD, Minn. - A little more than two months ago, the small community of Hayfield welcomed home the boys' basketball team as state champions.

Fast forward and the baseball team is also hoping to be crowned champs.

"I feel like almost our whole lineup is hitting really decent and we just play well as a team. I think that's the two main things that are keeping us above everybody else," says senior Joey Tempel.

Joey says Coach has kept the team humble all season.

Hayfield has a bye for the first round of the Class 1A section tournament.

Joey says the team needs to play a clean game and have good at-bats to keep winning.

With the whole town cheering them on, Joey is excited for the possibilities this postseason could bring.

"This year I was expecting us to be pretty good, but this is pretty exciting to be where we're at right now and I feel like the whole town of Hayfield is behind us and is rallying with us, so I feel that something special could happen," says Joey.

The team went undefeated in the regular season with 14 wins and the Vikings are hoping to keep that momentum going.

If you're interested in cheering on the team, they host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday at 5.