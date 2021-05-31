Clear
Covid-19 medical bills have left many in debt

A battle with Covid-19 left Irena Schulz with pain in her ears...

Posted: May 31, 2021 8:47 AM
Updated: May 31, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

A battle with Covid-19 left Irena Schulz with pain in her ears and hearing loss. It also saddled the retired Parkinson's and Alzheimer's researcher with nearly $10,000 of credit card debt from medical bills.

As the pandemic begins to recede in the United States, its financial toll on Americans such as Schulz is beginning to emerge.

While federal law has ensured that Covid-19 tests and vaccines are free, that protection does not extend to Covid-19 treatment, meaning that people with private insurance who got sick and had to be treated for the virus, may still face large bills, Keri Enriquez reports.

Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota wants to fix that. She has a piece of legislation -- the Covid-19 Treatment Coverage Act -- that has been awaiting review by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions since August 2020.

But many Americans, like Schulz, won't be able to wait for Washington to work through its legislative gridlock.

Schulz, a Covid long-hauler, has seen her family's finances and emergency funds depleted due to her serious coronavirus infection last summer. She says it left her suffering from chronic exhaustion and a weakened immune system, but says she hasn't seen a doctor in a year, as she can't afford it.

For more than six months, Schulz has been battling with her insurance company to cover 60% of the cost of her $5,400 hearing aids -- a claim they continue to deny, and have refused to reimburse her for, she says. Schulz also says she thought her trip to the emergency room and other bills would be covered by the medical insurance she gets through her husband's employer. That insurance company opted not to waive Covid-19 treatment fees, leaving her responsible for the payments, she says.

"We need a healthcare system that actually works for us," Schulz said. "We should not have to worry about whether we can afford to go to the doctor, or whether we're going to be able to afford the procedure or the treatments or the drugs."

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED.

Q: Will I need to wear a mask at summer camp?

A: Last Friday, the CDC put out new Covid-19 guidelines for summer camps, saying staff and campers who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial regulations, or if it's a business or workplace policy.

Physical distancing is also no longer necessary for those who are fully vaccinated, the agency said.

Camps with unvaccinated campers or staff should use multiple prevention strategies to protect those who aren't vaccinated, the agency said, adding that in those cases physical distancing will be one of the important tools to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

In its guidance, the CDC encouraged everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated against the virus and underscored the vaccines are safe and effective.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Vietnam detects a suspected new coronavirus variant

Vietnam's health ministry has detected a suspected new coronavirus variant which it said appears to be a hybrid of two highly transmissible strains first identified in the UK and India respectively.

The Southeast Asian country was held up as a leading example in containing the virus thanks to an aggressive strategy of early screening of passengers at airports and a strict quarantine and monitoring program. It has reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases since late April. It is not clear if the suspected new variant is behind the sudden rise in infections. If it is, it could suggest that it is more transmissible.

Brazilian protesters demand Bolsonaro's impeachment and better vaccine access 

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets Saturday to voice their frustrations with President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, in what appeared to be the largest protests the country has seen since the pandemic began last year, Marcia Reverdosa and Rodrigo Pedroso report.

Demonstrators in some of the country's largest cities, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, called for the president's impeachment and for better access to Covid-19 vaccines. Many protesters did not appear to be practicing social distancing, although most wore masks. The demonstrations come as the country faces a possible third wave of the virus. Less than 10% of Brazil's population has been fully vaccinated.

New push for intelligence on Covid-19's origins aimed at elevating scientific analysis

The intelligence community's push to uncover the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic has largely relied on traditional intelligence-gathering tools until now, but President Joe Biden's "redoubled" effort is intended in part to elevate scientific analysis, Katie Bo Williams and Natasha Bertrand report.

The effort will bring in the National Labs, a collection of 17 elite research facilities under the Energy Department, "because of their ability to crunch massive amounts of data," a White House official told CNN. It comes as the lab leak theory has begun to gain more mainstream acceptance and pressure has risen on Capitol Hill to explore that possibility. The Biden administration has indicated it wants to lean more heavily on traditional science to help come up with an answer.

ON OUR RADAR

  • The Duchess of Cambridge joined the millions of Britons who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, saying she was "hugely grateful."
  • The owner of a Nashville hat store has been accused of anti-Semitism after announcing the sale of yellow Star of David badges, similar to the ones Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, which read "NOT VACCINATED."
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married fiancée Carrie Symonds in a small wedding carried out in secrecy at Westminster Cathedral in London. The couple will celebrate again with family and friends next summer after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
  • Employers can legally offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated in the US, as long as they are not coercive, according to new guidance.

TOP TIPS

Don't just go back to 'normal.' Post-pandemic life can be much better than that.

Amid the collective fear and suffering of the pandemic, there are some lessons learned from our time under lockdown that we should keep, such as slowing down and spending more time with family. As the US returns to some form of normality, here are five ways the pandemic can improve how we live on the other side of it.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601384

Reported Deaths: 7519
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242551752
Ramsey52199888
Dakota46585464
Anoka42490451
Washington27287289
Stearns22489224
St. Louis18037310
Scott17489130
Wright16340143
Olmsted13349102
Sherburne1192891
Carver1060646
Clay823892
Rice8151108
Blue Earth760542
Crow Wing678492
Kandiyohi662384
Chisago614852
Otter Tail583181
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower469933
Winona459450
Itasca454460
Isanti435664
McLeod428161
Morrison422860
Nobles408548
Beltrami404859
Steele396015
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350656
Freeborn345231
Pine334223
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296325
Todd284732
Cass283232
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin233932
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157110
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145810
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13519
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83012
Lake81820
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned49693
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369385

Reported Deaths: 5994
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58009636
Linn21047338
Scott20230244
Black Hawk15919309
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457185
Dubuque13447209
Dallas1124499
Pottawattamie11176171
Story1068848
Warren581190
Clinton559793
Cerro Gordo549990
Sioux516074
Webster513394
Marshall485976
Muscatine4859104
Des Moines464667
Wapello4326122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379255
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Carroll286952
Bremer286760
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257755
Washington255451
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231751
Jackson224442
Clay216027
Kossuth215865
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan192233
Cedar191123
Hardin186644
Fayette185442
Wright185338
Hamilton180950
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165835
Madison163819
Mills162723
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Hancock149734
Iowa149724
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135040
Jefferson133235
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129349
Union129134
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7558
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51510
Adams3444
