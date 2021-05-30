Clear

Chatfield catcher Peyton Berg wants to lead team far into the postseason

Catcher Peyton Berg is just a junior this year, but she's the only one on the Chatfield softball team with varsity experience.

Posted: May 30, 2021 10:46 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Catcher Peyton Berg is just a junior this year, but she's the only one on the Chatfield softball team with varsity experience. 

And she has taken that role very seriously. 

"One thing she always says is swing for base hits and they'll turn into home runs, so that's kind of what I do.  My hope is just to get a base hit and then just to get some runs batted in.  RBIs is the most important thing, so then just swing for base hits and maybe they'll turn into home runs," says Peyton. 

This is advice from her mom, who is her coach in the summer. 

Peyton is the only athlete on the team with varsity experience this year.

She's also a captain. 

With that role, she wants to encourage her teammates. 

"I feel like to be a leader, you just have to be positive all the time.  You need to make sure everyone is working hard.  And pick people up when they're no having a good game.  Be the loudest cheerer you can be," says Peyton. 

She considers her teammates family and some actually are. 

She has one sister on the team right now. 

"It's awesome to see them all grow throughout and I have cousins on the team too, so it's awesome.  I love playing with my family because we're already family as a team, but it makes us even closer," says Peyton. 

The team is hoping to go as far as it can in the postseason. 

"Obviously to go to state.  That's the goal.  But our goal is to just get to the finals for sections and just work as hard as we can and see where it takes us," says Peyton. 

She has seven home runs on the season so far and she's hoping to add some more. 

The team hosts six seed Lewiston-Altura Tuesday night. 

