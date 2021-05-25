Clear
Memorial events, marches and White House meeting to mark one year since George Floyd's death

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

It's been a year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking global protests and supporters, activists and his family will honor...

It's been a year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking global protests and supporters, activists and his family will honor Floyd with a series of celebrations of his life and marches Tuesday.

From Dallas to Washington, DC, to Minneapolis, Floyd's name will echo across the country in recognition of a man who has become a symbol in the fight for racial equality and police reform.

Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd, his daughter Gianna Floyd and Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, will visit the White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The family meeting will be private so Biden can have a "real conversation and preserve that with the family," press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"He has a genuine relationship with them, and the courage and grace of this family and especially his daughter Gianna Floyd, has really stuck with the President ..." Psaki said. "So, he's eager to listen to their perspectives and hear what they have to say."

The family visit will come as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stalled in the Senate, despite Biden setting an initial goal of having the legislation passed by Tuesday. Psaki said Friday that Biden wants the bill on his desk "as quickly as possible." The bill includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and an overhaul of qualified immunity for police officers.

Other members of Floyd's family are expected to attend memorial events in Minneapolis on Tuesday, according to a family spokesman. One of those events is a "Celebration of Life" which includes a day of games, food, inflatable attractions for youth and special performances by Grammy Award-winning artists and local talent.

Elsewhere, organizers in Dallas are hosting a solidarity march and rally on Tuesday and the California-based Pacific Symphony is streaming a free concert in honor of Floyd.

BET will also pay homage to Floyd, airing special programming that kicks off Tuesday with "Bars and Ballads for George Floyd," featuring Jon Batiste, Nas, former UN Ambassador Andrew Young, singer and activist Anthony Hamilton and Color of Change President Rashad Robinson.

Several other events honoring Floyd have been held in recent days. Bridgett Floyd spoke during a rally Sunday in Minneapolis where she vowed to be a voice for George Floyd and advocate for change. She was joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton.

"It has been a long year. It has been a painful year," Bridgett Floyd told the crowd on Sunday. "It has been very frustrating for me and my family. For your life to change within a blink of an eye. I still don't know why."

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is also asking supporters to honor the anniversary of Floyd's death by joining its mission of ending systemic violence against Black Americans.

The foundation has urged supporters to use Tuesday to call their elected officials -- particularly their senators -- and demand that they pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act; register to vote; help promote the foundation's work on social media and donate to the foundation's programs that support the Black community.

