Stewartville family holds communtiy appreciation event for their son who almost drowned

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- Beans bags flew high on Sunday afternoon for one lucky toddler. People gathered at Stewartville American Legion for a bean bag tournament, silent auction, and kids events to support Logan Olson and the first responders who saved him.

In April, the 18-month-old fell in a retention pond and nearly drowned. According to investigators, he was most likely underwater for five minutes.

Olson was taken to Mayo Clinic where he spent 12 days with his family. While there, he was put on life support and in a medically induced coma. Since then, he's been out of the hospital and working towards making a full recovery.

"We've been very blessed and fortunate," said his mother Erin. "We want to make sure the organizations that helped us can continue to help people in the future."

Over $13,000 was raised in silent auction values. Some of it will go to the Olson family. The rest will go to the organizations that impacted Logan's life. They include Stewartville Fire Department, Stewartville Public Pool, American Red Cross, Beads of Courage, ECMO Education, and Eugenio Litta Children's Hospital.