Clear

Iowa governor signs bill prohibiting mask mandates in schools and businesses

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law Thursday that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and prohibits cities and countie...

Posted: May 20, 2021 2:18 PM
Updated: May 20, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law Thursday that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and prohibits cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses.

Under the new law, public and private schools cannot enforce or implement a policy requiring school employees, students, or visitors to wear a facial covering while on the premises -- unless for a 'specific extracurricular or instructional purpose' or as required under existing Iowa law for eye and ear protective devices. Masks can still be worn optionally.

Cities and counties will not be allowed to require property owners to have a mask policy 'that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state.'

While states are starting to relax mask policies in the wake of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released last week allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases, Iowa joins a small set of GOP-led states going further in pressuring localities to lift their mask requirements and ensuring that masks mandates won't be enforced again after the pandemic.

'The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,' Reynolds, a Republican, said in a news release Thursday about the legislation. 'I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties.'

The new mask provision was part of a larger education bill, HF 847, related to open enrollment and expanding tax programs. The bill was passed on party-line votes by both Republican-majority chambers of the Iowa legislature Wednesday, the last day of the legislative session, and House Speaker Pat Grassley posted a video to Twitter after midnight that showed him delivering the bill to the governor for her signature.

'Parents, now you get to make the choice on whether your kids will wear a mask or not,' he wrote in his early Thursday post.

Iowa school districts have begun compiling with the new law, while still strongly recommending its staff and students wear masks to protect those not yet vaccinated.

Des Moines Public Schools, one of the state's largest school districts, said face coverings would be optional in its buildings effectively immediately, but that it would continue to 'strongly encourage masks while indoors' due to the 'size of our district, limited space in our buildings and the number of students still unvaccinated.'

'Face coverings are still the best method available to protect the unvaccinated,' the district said in a statement. 'Masks will continue to be required on school buses in accordance with a federal order requiring masks on all public transportation.'

Iowa is not the only state this week to issue such a mandate. In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting state governmental entities such as counties, public school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring mask wearing.

The executive order allows Texas public schools to continue current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. And starting Friday, local governments or officials attempting to impose a mask mandate will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

Meanwhile, the Utah Republican-led legislature also sent legislation to the governor for his signature that will prohibit public schools and universities in the state from requiring mask mandates after the end of this school year.

According to the bill, schools will be banned from 'requiring a face covering to participate in or attend instruction, activities, or in any other place on the campus of the institution after the end of the spring semester in 2021.'

The measure also prohibits colleges and universities from requiring proof of a vaccination unless it allows for medical and religious exemptions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 596186

Reported Deaths: 7418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1232621738
Ramsey51702879
Dakota46159454
Anoka42021441
Washington27058286
Stearns22352222
St. Louis17870305
Scott17359128
Wright16173141
Olmsted1329699
Sherburne1180588
Carver1053345
Clay819392
Rice8095108
Blue Earth754841
Crow Wing668690
Kandiyohi658284
Chisago605851
Otter Tail577078
Benton574297
Goodhue479672
Douglas470476
Mower468032
Winona455750
Itasca444058
Isanti427064
McLeod426559
Morrison420360
Nobles408248
Beltrami400859
Steele391615
Polk385569
Becker381853
Lyon361851
Carlton346855
Freeborn342729
Pine330023
Nicollet327443
Mille Lacs306854
Brown306140
Le Sueur293824
Todd283532
Cass276130
Meeker259040
Waseca236722
Martin231532
Roseau210119
Wabasha20663
Hubbard191141
Dodge18563
Renville180543
Redwood175037
Houston172016
Cottonwood166223
Wadena157122
Fillmore156810
Pennington153719
Faribault153019
Chippewa152838
Kanabec145327
Sibley144710
Aitkin135836
Watonwan13449
Rock128419
Jackson122012
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114420
Pope11116
Murray10669
Swift106118
Stevens91911
Marshall88117
Clearwater87516
Koochiching85815
Wilkin81712
Lake81420
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5838
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5559
Norman5419
Unassigned51493
Kittson48722
Red Lake4007
Traverse3725
Lake of the Woods3353
Cook1670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367988

Reported Deaths: 5958
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57804628
Linn20953335
Scott20117243
Black Hawk15844308
Woodbury15162228
Johnson1451383
Dubuque13399209
Dallas1121198
Pottawattamie11153169
Story1064248
Warren579190
Clinton557293
Cerro Gordo543489
Sioux514974
Webster512894
Marshall484075
Muscatine4832100
Des Moines460866
Wapello4316122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419772
Plymouth401380
Lee376655
Marion363776
Jones299357
Henry293037
Carroll286252
Bremer286060
Crawford267040
Boone265634
Benton256855
Washington254250
Dickinson248544
Mahaska230751
Jackson223142
Clay215826
Kossuth215564
Tama210171
Delaware210041
Winneshiek196935
Page192822
Buchanan191532
Cedar190523
Hardin185944
Fayette185241
Wright185137
Hamilton180250
Harrison179773
Clayton169556
Butler165235
Madison162919
Mills162623
Floyd161542
Cherokee159038
Lyon158341
Poweshiek155334
Allamakee151651
Iowa149024
Hancock148834
Winnebago142731
Cass138954
Calhoun138713
Grundy136533
Emmet134340
Jefferson132935
Shelby131237
Sac130519
Louisa128649
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124316
Guthrie122230
Franklin121521
Humboldt119226
Palo Alto113423
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100324
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9620
Monroe95529
Ida90635
Adair86932
Pocahontas85522
Davis83824
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77610
Lucas77423
Worth7508
Taylor66112
Fremont6239
Decatur6089
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55824
Wayne54023
Audubon51110
Adams3404
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning mask mandates

Image

Getting COVID-19 while fully vaccinated

Image

Rochester businesses adapting to loosened restrictions

Image

Mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties are now banned in Iowa

Image

Aaron's Weather Update (5/19/21)

Image

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

Image

Mayo Clinic, Thermo Fisher partnership kicks off in Rochester

Image

Ground breaks on new fieldhouse

Image

New Med City partnership

Community Events