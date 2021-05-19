Clear

House set to vote on bill to set up January 6 commission as GOP members are pushed to vote against it

The House is set to vote Wednesday on legislation to establish an independent commission that would investigate the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on...

Posted: May 19, 2021 6:28 AM
Updated: May 19, 2021 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The House is set to vote Wednesday on legislation to establish an independent commission that would investigate the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came out in strong opposition to the bipartisan deal reached last week.

Wednesday's vote, which comes as some Republicans have tried to downplay the violence that occurred on January 6, is likely to be opposed by most rank-and-file Republicans, after House GOP leaders mobilized against the agreement that had been struck by fellow Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.

In the latest sign that House Republican leadership wants the conference united behind McCarthy's opposition, Minority Whip Steve Scalise's office sent a letter to members informing them that the leadership was now advocating Republicans vote against the legislation, which was a reversal from GOP leadership's previous position to not lobby their members on the measure.

With the fate of a January 6 commission soon resting in the hands of Senate Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized McCarthy's decision to not support the 1/6 commission bill but promised on Tuesday that the legislation will get a vote in the Senate.

'This shows how difficult it is to negotiate with Republicans. If the Republican leaders are just going to throw their lead negotiators under the bus, why do they even participate in negotiations at all?' Schumer posed. 'We'll see what the House vote is like, but I want to be clear, I will put the January 6 commission legislation on the floor of the Senate for a vote. Period.'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was noncommittal on the commission Tuesday, saying Senate Republicans were 'undecided' about the best way forward.

The vote marks an end to a four-month-long stalemate over negotiations, as Republicans and Democrats struggled to agree on the focus and scope of a commission. While Democrats had wanted the commission to focus exclusively on the events leading to January 6, McCarthy and others had suggested that the panel also investigate Black Lives Matter protests of last summer, Antifa, and the death of Capitol Police Officer William 'Billy' Evans, who was killed outside the Capitol in April.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapped Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, to work with Katko, who was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, to put together this deal. When Thompson and Katko announced last week that they had reached a deal, McCarthy told reporters he had not read through the proposal or signed off on it, foreshadowing that Republicans were not in lockstep on their position on the legislation.

The bill lawmakers will vote on would create a 10-person commission, with each party getting an equal number of appointments and subpoena power, a key provision that McCarthy had said he wanted early on in negotiations. The legislation tasks the panel with examining 'the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.'

McCarthy announces opposition Tuesday

In a statement announcing his opposition to the deal, McCarthy accused Pelosi, a California Democrat, of failing to negotiate in good faith, argued that a commission would get in the way of investigations already underway and said any commission needed to look at episodes of political violence beyond January 6.

'Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,' McCarthy said.

He also detailed his opposition to the commission during a closed-door GOP meeting Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources who heard his remarks. His comments hewed closely to his written statement.

Pelosi responded to McCarthy's opposition to the deal in a statement by saying, 'Democrats made repeated efforts to seek a bipartisan compromise. But Leader McCarthy won't take yes for an answer.'

The speaker also separately told reporters, 'It's disappointing, but not surprising ... the cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side not to want to find the truth.'

Despite McCarthy's opposition, Katko told reporters on Tuesday that he still believed the bill was a good deal.

'I appreciate that he's allowing us to vote the way we want to vote, and I appreciate him respecting the fact that we brought the bill to a good place. And not everyone is going to agree on every bill,' Katko said.

When pressed on McCarthy's opposition, Katko pushed back, arguing, 'I'm not sure he said it was a bad deal, but he doesn't ultimately support it, and that's fine. It's his prerogative, but he's allowing it to go forward and we are going forward with it. And that speaks volumes of him as a leader.'

Katko said he did not know that he did not have McCarthy's support when it was first announced that a deal had been reached last week but said, 'It doesn't matter.'

'People can disagree, but I appreciate the way he's handled this and he's appreciated the way I've handled this,' he said.

Democratic leaders seek bipartisan support

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters that he believes the legislation to establish an independent January 6 commission will pass on a bipartisan basis and that he has spoken to 'many Republicans' who support the agreement reached by Thompson and Katko.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 29 Democratic and 29 Republican House lawmakers who include Katko, said in a news release late Tuesday that the group endorses the bill.

But McCarthy's opposition has left many rank-and-file Republicans undecided about where they stand.

Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, said his staff was 'still looking at it.'

'We are going to determine how similar it is to the bill we co-sponsored together and what changes they made, and I will make a decision as we move forward,' Davis said.

Asked how McCarthy's own decision impacted his, Davis said, 'Every decision everyone makes impacts every decision we make.'

Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who's a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus and told CNN he will support the bill, commented on how McCarthy's opposition to the legislation is affecting members.

'People aren't sure what they're doing on this. I think they're still debating it,' Bacon said.

On whether he thinks McCarthy coming out against the bill will sway his Republican colleagues, Bacon predicted, 'It may.'

Several Republicans have echoed McCarthy's concerns about the narrow scope of the commission in explaining their opposition in the lead-up to the vote.

'The Republican leader wants a broader mandate, which I certainly think is appropriate,' said GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. 'I don't know what we are going to be looking at without ... looking at the Officer Evans tragedy, so you just never know.'

Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma told CNN, 'I'm not pleased with what I've seen so far,' adding, 'though I got to compliment both the chairman and the ranking member. They worked hard, but I'd like to see something more expansive than we've seen.'

Republicans who voted to impeach Trump show support for commission

Even though House Republican leadership is encouraging members to vote against the bill, some GOP lawmakers have come out strongly in support of the legislation or at least hinted they are leaning toward getting on board. Over the weekend, Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Fred Upton of Michigan joined Katko in coming out in strong support of the bipartisan deal.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, another of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, outlined why he is supporting the bill.

'I think it's necessary just given what actually happened on that day and all the buildup. I think it's important that you know when the country and the Capitol is attacked that way that we take a full accounting and figure out how to prevent it going forward,' Gonzalez said.

Bacon, in explaining why he will support the legislation, told CNN, 'We should know why security was ill prepared and broken that day.'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an ally of Cheney who also voted to impeach Trump and has been increasingly critical of McCarthy, also came out in support of the January 6 commission ahead of the vote.

'We cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right. This week, I will proudly vote in support of the bipartisan January 6th commission and hope it is successful in shedding light on the truth,' the Illinois Republican said in a statement.

But the Republican split in the House over the January 6 commission legislation has led to further confusion in the Senate.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune predicted Monday that the Senate would pass a bill to establish a commission probing the January 6 attack 'in some form,' but changed his tune on Tuesday when it became clear that House Republicans were not in sync on the legislation.

'It's a little more uncertain, I would say now,' the South Dakota Republican said when asked about opposition from McCarthy as well as other members of the Senate GOP leadership team.

'When the leader over there comes out in opposition to it -- my understanding was they had it kind of worked out, Republicans and Democrats were going to join together on this based on the changes that had been made,' Thune said. 'But if that's not the case, that certainly could affect the way people over here view it.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 595532

Reported Deaths: 7403
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1231621735
Ramsey51644876
Dakota46114454
Anoka41948441
Washington27033286
Stearns22337222
St. Louis17856305
Scott17348127
Wright16161141
Olmsted1327699
Sherburne1179288
Carver1052345
Clay818092
Rice8089108
Blue Earth753941
Crow Wing668190
Kandiyohi657983
Chisago605451
Otter Tail576578
Benton573897
Goodhue479372
Douglas469876
Mower466932
Winona455450
Itasca443556
McLeod426159
Isanti425764
Morrison420060
Nobles408248
Beltrami399559
Steele390415
Polk385168
Becker381553
Lyon361651
Carlton346554
Freeborn342129
Pine329923
Nicollet327243
Mille Lacs306253
Brown306140
Le Sueur293323
Todd283132
Cass275429
Meeker258440
Waseca236722
Martin231132
Roseau209819
Wabasha20653
Hubbard190941
Dodge18543
Renville180543
Redwood174937
Houston172016
Cottonwood166123
Fillmore156710
Wadena156322
Pennington153719
Faribault152719
Chippewa152538
Kanabec145327
Sibley144310
Aitkin135336
Watonwan13379
Rock128419
Jackson121812
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114420
Pope11106
Murray10659
Swift105918
Stevens91611
Marshall88117
Clearwater87216
Koochiching84815
Wilkin81612
Lake81120
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5828
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5549
Norman5409
Unassigned50793
Kittson48722
Red Lake3997
Traverse3705
Lake of the Woods3333
Cook1660

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367697

Reported Deaths: 5953
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57745628
Linn20935335
Scott20097242
Black Hawk15837308
Woodbury15154228
Johnson1450983
Dubuque13391209
Dallas1120198
Pottawattamie11146168
Story1063848
Warren578590
Clinton556393
Cerro Gordo542389
Sioux514874
Webster512693
Marshall483775
Muscatine4826100
Des Moines459766
Wapello4311122
Buena Vista424940
Jasper419572
Plymouth401480
Lee376355
Marion363476
Jones299257
Henry292537
Carroll286052
Bremer285460
Crawford266640
Boone265534
Benton256655
Washington254050
Dickinson248544
Mahaska230751
Jackson222842
Clay215726
Kossuth215464
Delaware210041
Tama210071
Winneshiek196835
Page192822
Buchanan191532
Cedar190323
Hardin185744
Fayette185241
Wright185137
Hamilton180250
Harrison179673
Clayton169656
Butler165234
Madison162619
Mills162423
Floyd161342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158241
Poweshiek154934
Allamakee151551
Hancock148934
Iowa148924
Winnebago142631
Cass138654
Calhoun138513
Grundy136533
Emmet134340
Jefferson132835
Shelby131237
Sac130419
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Louisa128049
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124116
Guthrie121730
Franklin121221
Humboldt119226
Palo Alto112923
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100324
Keokuk96231
Unassigned9610
Monroe95329
Ida90735
Adair86632
Pocahontas85522
Davis83624
Monona82830
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77423
Worth7508
Taylor66112
Fremont6239
Decatur6089
Van Buren56018
Ringgold55824
Wayne53923
Audubon51010
Adams3384
Rochester
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Remembering history in Mason City

Image

Sean's Weather 5/19

Image

COVID-19 cases, vaccinations both decreasing

Image

Summer Travel Plans

Image

Students construct little libraries in Canton

Image

The RCTC Yellowjackets baseball team prepares for the Super Region Tournament

Image

RPS board members approve pay raise for themselves

Image

Meredith Willson Birthday

Image

The Rochester Honkers prepare to welcome back fans

Image

RPS School Board meeting latest

Community Events