Stewartville volleyball athlete, Erin Lamb, named Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A Stewartville high school athlete has received quite the honor to cap off her senior year.

"My latest accomplishment would be my Gatorade Player of the Year thing. But I think, overall, looking at my career at Stewartville and such, I think the biggest accomplishment or our biggest accomplishment would definitely be the 2019 State Championship. Definitely the highlight of my career," says Erin Lamb.

To top off her senior volleyball season at Stewartville, Erin Lamb is named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota.

Looking back on her high school career, Erin says she is grateful for her support system.

Her volleyball journey isn't over yet.

She's heading to the University of Kentucky.

"I'm excited to be moving forward with them. I'm very excited they just won the National Championship, which is amazing. It's going to be unbelievable to walk into the gym on the first day and get started with them. And see what I can do there and what we can do as a team," says Erin.

She has an exciting future ahead and she's not taking it for granted.

"Just enjoying every second I can. Soaking it all up. Not many kids get this opportunity to do this, so I think I'm just going to try to soak up every moment and just enjoy it. Have as much fun as I can," says Erin.

She graduates from Stewartville on June 6th and will be in Kentucky three days later to meet her new team.