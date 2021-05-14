Girls' and Women's USA Wrestling is excited for the sport's future

KIMT News 3 Sports - Girls' wrestling is now a sanctioned state sport.

It's a decision that came from the Minnesota High School League earlier this week.

KIMT News 3 Sports spoke with Minnesota USA Wrestling about the big news.

Minnesota is now the 32nd state to make high school girls' wrestling a sanctioned sport.

Girls' and women's Minnesota USA wrestling is excited, to say the least.

"When I was waiting for the word, every second that went by, the excitement was building and as soon as I got the test message that the vote had passed, I was so loud. I was so ecstatic," says Chad Shilson, Director and Coach at Girls' and Women's USA Wrestling.

Chad Shilson says this had been six years in the making.

The Minnesota State High School League voted 44-4 in favor.

Shilson's daughter competes in wrestling at the college level.

He's looking forward to the future.

"My hope is that our numbers explode as they have in other states. Missouri is a great example. They had about 200 girls. They were very similar in size to what we are now before they sanctioned girls' wrestling at the high school level. They had about 200 girls and their first year that it was sanctioned at the high school level, it exploded. They had 800. The second year they had over 1500," says Shilson.

He says he thinks the sport will see success in the North Star state.