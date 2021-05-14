Clear

Most states require parental consent for Covid-19 shots for ages 12 to 15, but not all. Here's the list.

Nearly all states require some form of parental or guardian consent for vaccine providers to administer Covid-19 shots to people ages 12 to 15, a CNN analysi...

Posted: May 14, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: CNN

Nearly all states require some form of parental or guardian consent for vaccine providers to administer Covid-19 shots to people ages 12 to 15, a CNN analysis finds. But there are a few exceptions.

Five states -- Alabama, Iowa, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee -- either allow some ages in that group to consent for themselves or leave requirements up to individual vaccine providers.

CNN reached out to all 50 states about their laws regarding parental consent to vaccinate people ages 12 to 15. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus in 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States on Monday and on Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the vaccine in that age group.

Expanding authorization to people 12 to 15 opened Covid-19 vaccination to another 5% of the US population, nearly 17 million more people. But not all parents of people in that age group want their children to be vaccinated against Covid-19

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll taken in April -- before a Covid-19 vaccine for young teens was authorized -- found that 30% of parents of people ages 12 to 15 said they would get their child vaccinated right away, and 26% said they would wait a while. However, 18% said they would get their 12-to-15-year-old vaccinated against Covid-19 only if it was required by schools and 23% said they definitely wouldn't.

Parental consent requirements for vaccines are decided by states.

"The federal government does not actually govern over what kind of consent or assent you need for these teenagers," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual event with The Economic Club of Washington, DC, on Thursday.

"Each person has to go to their state," she said. "Many places will say, 'Your parent doesn't need to be there, but your parent needs to have information or your parent needs to have signed off.' So it really does vary by state."

In North Carolina, teens can consent for themselves for Covid-19 vaccines, "if they have the ability to understand and make decisions about their health," Bailey Pennington, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN in an email.

"It is expected that in the majority of instances, communication is shared with parent and guardians and parent/guardian consent is obtained for COVID-19 vaccination for people under 18," the email said in part, adding, "As part of normal development, most children are able to understand and make decisions about their health some point before the age of 18. There is no one age at which this always occurs; it varies from child to child. Some vaccine providers may ask for written consent for people under age 18 who are consenting on their own."

In a couple of states CNN contacted, Alabama and Tennessee, teens 14 and older can be vaccinated without needing parental consent.

"The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) requires consent for vaccines for persons up to 14 years of age. Of course, ADPH wants parents and guardians engaged in the healthcare of their children," Dr. Karen Landers, a health officer within the department, wrote in an email to CNN.

In Oregon, children 15 and older may give consent without a parent or guardian. In Iowa, CNN was told that individual health care providers or health systems consult with their legal counsel regarding requirements and documentation needed to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Among the states that require parental consent to administer Covid-19 vaccines to ages 12 to 15, some noted rare exceptions to the requirement include if the person in that age group is married, pregnant or legally emancipated from their parents.

Where parental consent is required

Based on CNN's outreach to health departments across all 50 states, here's a list of where parental or guardian consent is now generally required for Covid-19 vaccinations among people ages 12 to 15:

  • Alabama -- Yes for younger than 14
  • Alaska -- Yes
  • Arizona -- Yes
  • Arkansas -- Yes
  • California -- Yes
  • Colorado -- Yes
  • Connecticut -- Yes
  • Delaware -- Yes
  • Florida -- Yes
  • Georgia -- Yes
  • Hawaii -- Yes
  • Idaho -- Yes
  • Illinois -- Yes
  • Indiana -- Yes
  • Iowa -- "It is up to each individual health care provider/health system"
  • Kansas -- Yes
  • Kentucky - Yes
  • Louisiana -- Yes
  • Maine -- Yes
  • Maryland -- Yes
  • Massachusetts -- Yes
  • Michigan -- Yes
  • Minnesota -- Yes
  • Mississippi -- Yes
  • Missouri -- Yes
  • Montana -- Yes
  • Nebraska -- Yes
  • Nevada -- Yes
  • New Hampshire -- Yes
  • New Jersey -- Yes
  • New Mexico -- Yes
  • New York -- Yes
  • North Carolina -- No for teens
  • North Dakota -- Yes
  • Ohio -- Yes
  • Oklahoma -- Yes
  • Oregon -- Yes for younger than 15
  • Pennsylvania -- Yes
  • Rhode Island -- Yes
  • South Carolina -- Yes
  • South Dakota -- Yes
  • Tennessee -- Yes for younger than 14
  • Texas -- Yes
  • Utah -- Yes
  • Vermont -- Yes
  • Virginia -- Yes
  • Washington -- Yes
  • West Virginia -- Yes
  • Wisconsin -- Yes
  • Wyoming -- Yes

Additionally, some private businesses or pharmacies have their own rules.

For instance, CVS Health announced on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 were available for scheduling at more than 5,600 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide -- but parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

In general, there's "state-by-state variation" in terms of what is required for routine childhood immunizations, Jill Rosenthal, senior program director at the National Academy for State Health Policy, told CNN.

"It does look like it varies in terms of the age of the child, the issues facing the child, for instance if they were emancipated," she said. "So it does seem like in terms of routine childhood immunizations, it really varies quite a bit."

It comes as no surprise that the same variation is emerging in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines for ages 12 to 15, said pediatric hospitalist Dr. Lisa Costello, of WVU Medicine Children's Hospital in West Virginia and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on State Government Affairs.

"As a pediatrician, this is certainly not a new issue," Costello told CNN about parental consent.

"Every state has different rules that they follow," she said. "Each state has a little bit of differences -- and that's why individuals work at their local level to determine what is needed for their community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 591445

Reported Deaths: 7367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1224421730
Ramsey51212875
Dakota45791452
Anoka41604438
Washington26834283
Stearns22196222
St. Louis17734303
Scott17244124
Wright16009139
Olmsted1322598
Sherburne1167187
Carver1047545
Clay814492
Rice8037107
Blue Earth749641
Crow Wing663189
Kandiyohi654283
Chisago596651
Otter Tail574078
Benton568297
Goodhue477272
Douglas466375
Mower464832
Winona453950
Itasca435556
McLeod422559
Isanti419664
Morrison418260
Nobles407648
Beltrami394459
Steele386715
Polk383568
Becker379751
Lyon360251
Carlton345054
Freeborn341529
Pine327822
Nicollet325643
Brown305040
Mille Lacs303253
Le Sueur290922
Todd281632
Cass271328
Meeker255740
Waseca235922
Martin230531
Roseau209019
Wabasha20513
Hubbard188341
Dodge18453
Renville179743
Redwood174037
Houston171616
Cottonwood164821
Fillmore155910
Wadena155922
Pennington153619
Chippewa152138
Faribault152119
Kanabec144326
Sibley143110
Aitkin134736
Watonwan13219
Rock128119
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine114120
Pope11006
Murray10619
Swift105218
Stevens90411
Marshall88117
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82715
Wilkin81112
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75222
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5813
Grant5748
Mahnomen5469
Norman5399
Unassigned48993
Kittson48622
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3243
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366827

Reported Deaths: 5937
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57596625
Linn20845335
Scott20025241
Black Hawk15803308
Woodbury15128228
Johnson1447483
Dubuque13368208
Dallas1117898
Pottawattamie11113168
Story1061248
Warren577088
Clinton555593
Cerro Gordo539789
Sioux514474
Webster512393
Marshall482975
Muscatine480799
Des Moines455766
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418872
Plymouth401180
Lee375755
Marion362575
Jones298957
Henry291637
Carroll285752
Bremer284360
Crawford266440
Boone264534
Benton256455
Washington254150
Dickinson248343
Mahaska230351
Jackson221742
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209541
Tama209571
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan191232
Cedar190023
Hardin185243
Fayette185041
Wright184637
Hamilton179849
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164934
Mills162322
Madison162219
Floyd160542
Cherokee158738
Lyon157941
Poweshiek154734
Allamakee151551
Iowa148724
Hancock147834
Winnebago142431
Cass138554
Calhoun138413
Grundy136333
Emmet134140
Jefferson132335
Shelby131037
Sac130319
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126342
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121530
Franklin120021
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112723
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100124
Unassigned9710
Keokuk95831
Monroe95229
Ida90535
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82924
Monona82830
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77323
Worth7478
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55624
Wayne53923
Audubon51010
Adams3384
Rochester
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: °
Rain chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawmaker considers keeping evictions paused for struggling Minnesotans

Image

Olmsted County is one of highest in state for drunk drivers

Image

Minnesotans react to the mask mandate being lifted

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/14/21)

Image

Animal shelters are filling up

Image

Rochester Police Department talks police reform

Image

Mayo Clinic launching "Carillon Cam" livestream

Image

West Fork archery team advancing to world championship

Image

RPS new interim superintendent

Image

Lacing up in north Iowa to end multiple sclerosis

Community Events