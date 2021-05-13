Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Within CDC, there's debate about how to best advise Americans on masks

The day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with its much-awaited updated mask...

Posted: May 13, 2021 7:34 AM
Posted By: CNN

The day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with its much-awaited updated mask guidance in late April, email inboxes at the federal agency were buzzing with a link to a Trevor Noah monologue.

In his self-described "viral rant," the comedian ripped apart the new guidance as "too complicated" and "unreadable."

"I know science is difficult and this is a novel virus and all of that, but who's running messaging at the CDC?" Noah asked.

As CDC staff passed around a link to the April 27 monologue, a federal official told CNN, the message was clear: Noah was kind of right.

"Some people were like, 'he has a point,' " the official said.

Federal officials tell CNN there is debate within the CDC over whether the agency, in this post-vaccination world, needs to tweak its mask guidance -- making it more clear and also less strict, giving more incentive for people to get a Covid-19 shot.

"The CDC tends to be conservative in its approach, and that sometimes results, I think, in people seeing CDC guidance as just not being practical," another federal official said.

Spokespersons for the CDC did not respond to CNN requests for comment for this story. In an interview Wednesday with CNN's Chris Cuomo, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency will update its mask guidance for vaccinated people "very soon" while it awaits more data.

Incentive to get vaccinated is clearly needed: About 40% of Americans haven't gotten a Covid-19 shot yet, even though supply is plentiful.

"It's difficult, because science is very nuanced, and that's where the battle comes in," one of the federal officials said. "But if you're not willing to make science understandable and practical -- well, then you get the mask guidance."

'I just said to myself -- no! no!'

The CDC mask guidance is coming under fire for two main reasons.

The first criticism is that the scientific data indicates the agency can be more lenient and allow for vaccinated people to take off their masks in a wider range of situations than recommended under CDC guidelines.

The second criticism is that the CDC's guidelines have been unnecessarily complicated. A CDC graphic shows 28 faces, some masked and some unmasked, against red, yellow and green backdrops denoting different levels of risk.

One of the officials remembers first laying eyes on the graphic in April and feeling that it was too restrictive and also somewhat incomprehensible.

"When I had heard the guidance was coming out, I was hoping for some big-time bone being offered to get people on board with getting vaccinated, but the guidance fell way short of that, in my opinion," the official said. "When I saw it, oh my gosh, I just said to myself, 'no, no!'"

Or as Noah put it: "The sh*t you're saying to people is incoherent."

A former CDC communications specialist said the public needs to understand clearly what steps they should be taking.

"People need to be told on a more regular basis: What are the end objectives that we're striving for?" said Glen Nowak, director of Center for Health and Risk Communication at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, who worked at the CDC for 14 years.

CDC director: 'We are changing our guidance as the science evolves'

At a congressional hearing this week, several senators had harsh words for the agency.

"I'm incredibly frustrated, and the American people are frustrated because they hear you're following the science but then they just have a sense that the lag time between implementation of that and recommendations is just far too long," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, a gastroenterologist who created a partnership in his state to vaccinate children against hepatitis.

Walensky said the agency is continuing to review the data.

"We are changing our guidance as the science evolves and as the science emerges, and we have to remain humbled to that science," Walensky said during the Senate hearing Tuesday.

On CNN on Wednesday, Walensky said the CDC is waiting for more data on two important questions before revising the indoor mask guidance for people who've been vaccinated.

The first concerns virus variants. Some data have shown that the Covid-19 vaccines are somewhat less effective at fighting certain variants.

"With those variants here, we do want to make sure that those data are going to be out and demonstrate that our vaccines will work," she said.

Second, Walensky said the CDC needs to evaluate data on whether vaccinated people might possibly be getting infected but not showing symptoms, and could unknowingly transmit the virus to others.

"We have to make sure that it does not lead to asymptomatic transmission -- that people are not able to get the disease and give it to somebody else, even if they don't have symptoms -- that was not measured in the clinical trial," she said.

"It is all of that evolving science that is going into our decisions about when to lift the mask mandates for vaccinated people," she added.

White House Covid-19 senior adviser Andy Slavitt has said that the CDC needed to move cautiously.

"If you are the CDC, the cost of a misstep, the cost of going too fast and having to go backwards, is you lose everybody in the process," Slavitt told CNN on April 27.

New guidelines not expected this week

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's senior medical adviser, seemed to signal that it's time for CDC to loosen up some of its requirements.

When asked on ABC News whether it is time to start relaxing indoor masks requirements,â€¯Fauciâ€¯said,â€¯"I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."

The CDC will be updating itsâ€¯guidanceâ€¯almost in real time, as more Americans get vaccinated,â€¯said Fauci,who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We do need to start being more liberal, as we get more people vaccinated," he added.

However, multiple sources familiar with the deliberations have told CNN that the CDC is not expected to issue new guidance for fully vaccinated people this week.

One of the federal officials interviewed by CNN noted that some at CDC recognize that the agency needs to move faster to update guidelines.

"[The CDC] is definitely not nimble," the official said, noting that many CDC experts have to review every piece of guidance. "It's a long process."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 590436

Reported Deaths: 7348
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1222741727
Ramsey51127873
Dakota45731452
Anoka41496438
Washington26773281
Stearns22155221
St. Louis17707302
Scott17222124
Wright15968139
Olmsted1321698
Sherburne1162886
Carver1046045
Clay814192
Rice8026107
Blue Earth748241
Crow Wing661589
Kandiyohi652883
Chisago594351
Otter Tail573678
Benton567097
Goodhue476372
Douglas465874
Mower464432
Winona453150
Itasca433154
McLeod422259
Isanti418864
Morrison417660
Nobles407448
Beltrami392958
Steele386115
Polk383168
Becker379350
Lyon360150
Carlton344453
Freeborn341229
Pine327022
Nicollet325343
Brown304840
Mille Lacs302953
Le Sueur289622
Todd281332
Cass270728
Meeker254740
Waseca236622
Martin230431
Roseau208119
Wabasha20503
Hubbard188041
Dodge18433
Renville179143
Redwood173437
Houston171616
Cottonwood164621
Fillmore155710
Wadena155622
Pennington153619
Faribault151919
Chippewa151838
Kanabec143624
Sibley142610
Aitkin134336
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121712
Pipestone115426
Yellow Medicine113920
Pope10976
Murray10619
Swift105018
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86616
Koochiching82415
Wilkin81012
Lake80919
Lac qui Parle75122
Big Stone6004
Lincoln5803
Grant5708
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3695
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1620

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366571

Reported Deaths: 5934
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57544625
Linn20833334
Scott20000241
Black Hawk15791308
Woodbury15124228
Johnson1446883
Dubuque13360209
Dallas1117498
Pottawattamie11103168
Story1060648
Warren576288
Clinton554993
Cerro Gordo538689
Sioux513874
Webster512293
Marshall482775
Muscatine480299
Des Moines455366
Wapello4299122
Buena Vista424640
Jasper418872
Plymouth400780
Lee375455
Marion362275
Jones298857
Henry291437
Carroll285552
Bremer284260
Crawford266340
Boone264334
Benton256455
Washington253850
Dickinson248143
Mahaska229851
Jackson221642
Clay215525
Kossuth215364
Delaware209341
Tama209371
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan191231
Cedar189523
Hardin185043
Fayette184941
Wright184536
Hamilton179749
Harrison179573
Clayton169456
Butler164734
Madison162219
Mills162022
Floyd160442
Cherokee158638
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151351
Iowa148524
Hancock147834
Winnebago142331
Calhoun138313
Cass138254
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132435
Shelby131037
Sac130119
Union128333
Louisa128049
Appanoose127949
Mitchell126242
Chickasaw124015
Guthrie121330
Franklin119821
Humboldt119126
Palo Alto112623
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100024
Unassigned9760
Keokuk95631
Monroe95029
Ida90335
Adair86532
Pocahontas85522
Davis82824
Monona82730
Osceola78616
Greene77610
Lucas77223
Worth7468
Taylor65812
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55818
Ringgold55524
Wayne53923
Audubon51110
Adams3384
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Business owners are struggling with finding enough employees

Image

Sean's Weather 5/13

Image

'Fruits & Vegetables Voucher' pilot program launching this summer in north Iowa

Image

Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department set to move into new facility

Image

New downtown Rochester apartment complex in the works

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (5/12/21)

Image

New exhibition "Counterspaces" opens at Rochester Art Center

Image

Mayo Clinic study shows the long-term impacts of a COVID-19 diagnosis

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/12/21)

Community Events