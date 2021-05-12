Clear

Liz Cheney expected to lose House Republican leadership post over feud with Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to l...

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:22 AM
Updated: May 12, 2021 8:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Rep. Liz Cheney is expected to lose her post in the House Republican leadership on Wednesday after publicly rejecting for months former President Donald Trump's lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

House Republicans are instead likely to replace her with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has a less conservative voting record than Cheney but has emerged as one of Trump's top defenders. Cheney defended herself in a speech on Tuesday evening.

'We must speak the truth,' Cheney said. 'Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed.'

Cheney defended her previous remarks as well as her conservative credentials amid criticism from Trump's allies in her conference who refused to accept the outcome of the election.

'I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law,' she said. 'The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution.'

Despite her feud with Trump, House Republicans overwhelmingly voted in early February to keep Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican.

Unlike during the February vote when she worked behind the scenes to fend off the push for her ouster, a senior GOP member of Congress who supported Cheney then told CNN he had not heard from her ahead of Wednesday's vote, underscoring the fact that Cheney has not been whipping her colleagues to stay in the position.

A few weeks after the February vote, her renunciation of Trump drew a stark contrast with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who had traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after saying that Trump bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol in January, and supporting Cheney in her leadership vote in February.

When asked by a reporter if Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, McCarthy said 'yes,' while Cheney said, 'I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.'

McCarthy then ended his appearances at press events with Cheney, raised questions about the election and distanced himself from her attacks.

Cheney's remarks last week seemed to be McCarthy's last straw. After Trump attempted to rebrand his loss as 'THE BIG LIE!,' the Wyoming Republican noted that the 2020 election 'was not stolen' and tweeted that 'anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.'

Well aware that the other members of the House GOP leadership are men, Trump, McCarthy, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others quickly backed Stefanik, who has worked to elect more Republican women in Congress.

'Everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference,' McCarthy said on Fox News last weekend. 'We want to be united in moving forward.'

When asked Tuesday if Cheney pushed back too much on Trump, Scalise argued it wasn't about Cheney's comments on the former President specifically, but rather how her comments detracted from Republicans' larger message.

'It's not about right or wrong, it's about the focus of our conference, and focusing on pushing back on the agenda that's being pushed by the Biden administration,' Scalise said Tuesday.

Stefanik's approval of Trump has increased along with her upstate New York district, which supported Barack Obama in 2012 but went for Trump in 2016 and 2020. In 2016, the congresswoman backed Trump as the party's presidential nominee, but occasionally criticized him and wouldn't say his name when asked who she'd support.

Early in the Trump presidency, she aligned herself with then-House Speaker Paul Ryan and focused on her work on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees. She also broke with Trump on some key priorities, including his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord and the 2017 GOP tax bill.

But when House Democrats moved to impeach Trump for the first time in 2019, Stefanik emerged as one of the President's most outspoken defenders. She earned Trump's praise in the process; the President called her 'a new Republican star.'

In January, Stefanik objected to certifying Joe Biden's election, and supported a Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of it in battleground states Trump lost. The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, saying Texas lacked standing to throw out the results in other states.

Stefanik has continued to cast doubt on Biden's victory, saying last week that she 'fully' supports a controversial Republican-led audit in Arizona, where Biden narrowly won.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. But some House Republicans who supported Cheney in February have said her continued rejection of Trump's false claims have fractured the party's message as it seeks to win back the House in 2022.

Even before Monday's vote, Cheney had been looking beyond her expulsion from House GOP leadership to the next steps of her plan to fight for the future of the Republican Party, enlisting the help from alumni of the Bush administration and other conservatives who have already spoken out against Trump.

Three people familiar with these conversations tell CNN that Cheney has become more actively engaged with Republicans outside of the House conference in recent days, talking and strategizing with these allies about her path forward. The first piece of the plan came in her pointed speech on the House floor last night, which one friend describes 'as a model for her path forward.'

In the coming days, the next steps of the plan will become clear, including an effort to 'rally the voices of Republicans who share her view,' another GOP confidante says. Cheney intends to make clear that she is has 'no intentions of abandoning the Republican Party.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 589527

Reported Deaths: 7333
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1221311726
Ramsey51028871
Dakota45667448
Anoka41421437
Washington26724281
Stearns22139221
St. Louis17682302
Scott17201124
Wright15943139
Olmsted1319098
Sherburne1160286
Carver1044945
Clay812792
Rice8014106
Blue Earth746141
Crow Wing660988
Kandiyohi652083
Chisago592551
Otter Tail572978
Benton565997
Goodhue475772
Douglas464674
Mower464032
Winona452950
Itasca432254
McLeod421658
Isanti417364
Morrison417360
Nobles407248
Beltrami392458
Steele384915
Polk382468
Becker378850
Lyon359850
Carlton344153
Freeborn341129
Pine326722
Nicollet323843
Brown304640
Mille Lacs302452
Le Sueur289222
Todd280632
Cass269628
Meeker254340
Waseca236522
Martin229831
Roseau207919
Wabasha20483
Hubbard187141
Dodge18373
Renville178943
Redwood172936
Houston171515
Cottonwood164321
Fillmore155510
Wadena155122
Pennington153619
Chippewa151838
Faribault151319
Kanabec143424
Sibley142510
Aitkin134236
Watonwan13219
Rock128019
Jackson121711
Pipestone115126
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10956
Murray10609
Swift104918
Stevens90211
Marshall88017
Clearwater86416
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80712
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48793
Kittson48522
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3223
Cook1610

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 366197

Reported Deaths: 5929
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57488623
Linn20814334
Scott19960240
Black Hawk15785308
Woodbury15121228
Johnson1445783
Dubuque13355209
Dallas1116198
Pottawattamie11091168
Story1059248
Warren575888
Clinton554393
Cerro Gordo538089
Sioux513874
Webster512193
Marshall482175
Muscatine477499
Des Moines454366
Wapello4297122
Buena Vista424540
Jasper418672
Plymouth400680
Lee375055
Marion361775
Jones298157
Henry291137
Carroll285452
Bremer283960
Crawford265840
Boone263934
Benton256055
Washington253950
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229951
Jackson221242
Clay215325
Kossuth215264
Delaware209240
Tama209271
Winneshiek196934
Page192622
Buchanan190731
Cedar189423
Hardin184943
Fayette184841
Wright184336
Hamilton179449
Harrison179373
Clayton169256
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161519
Floyd160342
Cherokee158738
Lyon157741
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee151151
Iowa148324
Hancock147634
Winnebago141731
Calhoun138113
Cass137954
Grundy136233
Emmet134040
Jefferson132435
Shelby130737
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose128049
Louisa127849
Mitchell126042
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie121030
Franklin119321
Humboldt118826
Palo Alto112523
Howard104522
Montgomery103338
Clarke99924
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95631
Monroe95129
Ida90334
Adair86432
Pocahontas85322
Davis82824
Monona82830
Osceola78516
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7438
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6089
Van Buren55618
Ringgold55524
Wayne53723
Audubon50810
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Sec. of State visits north Iowa

Image

Are restaurants having a hard time hiring?

Image

Looking at the RPS superintendent finalists

Image

Minnesota Boys' High School Volleyball Association is shocked by MSHSL decision Tuesday

Image

Rochester Raiders play their first home game of the season Tuesday night

Image

The latest on a large fire in Olmsted County

Image

Is telehealth here to stay?

Image

More than $41 million referendum in the hands of Byron community members

Image

Those 12-16 will now be eligible to get the COVID vaccine

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/11/21)

Community Events