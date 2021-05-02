Two people were killed and another was wounded at a Wisconsin casino shooting

Two people were killed and another was seriously wounded Saturday night at a shooting at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Police then shot and killed the gunman, who investigators believe had a 'personal relationship' with an employee at the Duck Creek restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center attached to the casino, Pawlak said.

The person the gunman was targeting wasn't at the casino at the time, so the gunman instead shot the intended target's 'co-workers or friends,' Pawlak said.

Authorities said there is no longer a threat to the community.

What witnesses described

Two witnesses described the scene as chaos, hearing gunshots and seeing people 'running for their dear lives.'

'At first, we didn't really know what to expect. Then once we seen the cop running in there with an AR-15, we knew that this is getting pretty serious,' witness Dylan Luehring of Mayville, Wisconsin, told CNN affiliate WLUK. 'Once we heard the shots, we knew this is no joke anymore.'

'Pretty thankful we could get out of there, and all of us are safe,' Luehring said.

Adam Olig, also of Mayville, told the station the scene was chaotic.

'Seen people that were a lot closer. There were people running all over the place, running for their dear lives,' Olig said.

'It was chaos all over. People scattering in all directions. It was just crazy. Just crazy,' Luehring added.

The casino urged in a tweet for people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The main casino and another facility are closed until further notice, Oneida Nation of Wisconsin said. Three additional casino locations were closed and will reopen Sunday morning.

CNN has reached out to the area fire department, police, sheriff's office and nearby hospitals for more information.