Rochester United plays its first home basketball game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new team in town!

The Rochester United semi-professional basketball team made its home debut Saturday night taking on the Madison Mavericks.

"We're a very fast-paced team. We like to move the ball around. We like to get things in motion real quick off the jump. Lots of fast break action. A couple of dunks here and there," says athlete Stuart Nezlek.

Rochester United can shoot from behind the arc too.

"We also have a lot of very skilled perimeter shooting, so definitely a lot of the three-pointers where you get a lot of crazy celebrations for. Everybody's got their own celebrations," says Nezlek.

There are currently 15 athletes on the roster.

They have been practicing together twice a week for the last few months.

The team is part of the OBA and ABA leagues.

"We're just a bunch of guys who are obviously passionate about the game of basketball. We decided that we wanted to form this organization that we're part of now and compete against other teams with the same league, that are doing the same types of things in their organizations," adds Nezlek.

Saturday night is the second game of the season for the team.

Rochester United lost its first game in double OT to the number one team in the OBA league, the Cedar Valley CourtKings.

Nezlek says the team is excited to play in front of its home fans.

"I think basketball is a game where, you know, you play because you love basketball, but you also play because you really do love having a fan base that supports you for what you love doing," he says.

The team lost Saturday night, 106-72.

They take on Twin Cities Elite on April 25th.