Parent plans prom for her daughter's senior class in light of COVID

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Because of the pandemic, many of the teenage life milestones - like prom and graduation - have either been canceled or changed. One parent does not want to see her kid miss out.

Stephanie Lillis remembers a conversation with her daughter.

"She said I can miss my homecoming, I can do distance learning - but I don't want to miss my senior prom,” Lillis explains.

Earlier this year she called RPS to see what the plan was for prom.

It was after spring break when Lillis heard back from the district - prom was not happening.

With support from her husband, she started calling venues and DJs and was able to organize a prom of her own, so students would be able to have an unforgettable night.

"I wanted everybody to have a senior prom experience. I just know that my daughter will remember this for many, many years to come - and hopefully, not just our daughter but all these other students too... and I'm a big believer in paying it forward,” Lillis says.

While the average prom is over one thousand attendees - this prom is limited to 150 tickets.

Lillis is excited to help out her daughter's class and support the businesses that have been hurting in the last year.

She says, “Especially the venues that have been decimated the last year - so obviously the DJs, and the prom shops, and now we get to add to that economy and help give them some business and drive some business their way.”

90 percent of tickets were sold within the first week, and they have to sell all 150 tickets to be able to cover prom expenses.

The date of the prom is May 8th and all state and CDC guidelines will be in place. To keep students safe, masks will be worn on the dance floor and there will be no buffet-style dining.