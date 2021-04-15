Vigil held for Daunte Wright

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Although a vigil today for 20-year-old Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer was held in the Twin Cities, local students were able to join the event virtually.

The vigil was held at North Hennepin Community College in the Twin Cities, but Rochester Community and Technical College held a broadcast for its students to also be in participation.

Members of the community gathered Thursday to draw attention to what they see as systemic racism and the ongoing issue of police brutality.

Educators are showing support for the black community, asking: what needs to be done to affect change?

The hope is that Thursday’s vigil will result in further focus on much-needed change.

Several educators spoke at the vigil, the common thread of dialogue being “change.”

Titilayo Bediako, Executive Director at WE WIN Institute says, “We must help our students not only in terms of understanding the true history of america, but we need to help our students in terms of becoming advocates and activists - in terms of changing the trajectory… it's time for us to teach the truth - it's time for us to be on the front lines - with our students in terms of saying - enough is enough.”

She adds these kinds of atrocities have been happening to black people in America since 1619 - and the first step in change as educators - is to back the young students who are fighting for justice.

A statement from the Minnesota State Director of Communication and Media:

“The colleges and universities of Minnesota State are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming community for all of our students, faculty, and staff. Diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion makes our colleges and universities stronger.

We are committed to addressing the systemic racism in our society that continues to shape the experiences of our communities of color. We have a moral imperative to redouble our efforts and recommit to our goals of equity, inclusion, and racial justice.

We also fully support freedom of speech and freedom of expression. We welcome opportunities for faculty, staff, and students to engage with others on issues facing our community and our country. Doing so presents an opportunity for us to build a better, stronger, and more diverse and welcoming community.”

The vigil can be streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/immocmn