From no prom to a buys prom season is a welcome sight for many

BYRON, Minn. - Last year proms all over the country were canceled due to COVID. This year things are picking up.

The Prom Shop in Byron says it was off to a slow start in December, but this month has become their busiest month yet.

People each year come from all over the Midwest to shop for their perfect dress - from North and South Dakota - to Wisconsin and Iowa.

General manager, Jacob Booms, tells KIMT last weekend appointments were booked full.

“Last year, we always knew how busy we'd be in January, February, March - this year it's flipped. January was a little bit slower than normal - but this year in April it's way busier. We had to order a few more shipments.”

Booms adds many put off buying their dress until now.

“We are still getting shipments in - most years we don't get any shipments in April - because it's the last month, but this year since it is so busy we've gotten two pretty big shipments in.”

The Prom Shop in Byron is a seasonal store - open December through April.