Rochester's goose mitigation efforts continue with 'egg addling'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 'addling' of goose eggs to control their population has begun in the Med-City. The controversial project is drawing some criticism on social media.

Goose addling is when eggs fewer than 13 days old are taken from their nest, and coated in an oil to prevent them from hatching.

Rochester Parks and Recreation began the process at Silver Lake Park Wednesday morning

Those eggs older than 14 days will hatch and live on. The process will not harm the mother geese at all. Egg addling has caused controversy among Rochester residents on social media, but the Humane Society of the United States says that egg addling is the most humane way of limiting the goose population.

One addling expert says this isn't uncommon.

“Goose management has changed a lot in the last 2-3 decades - it's commonly done throughout the United States, I work primarily in the Twin Cities, I do probably 6 hundred eggs a year,” Tom Keefe with Canada Goose Management says.

One Rochester resident believes the city should be spending its funding on more important issues.

“Like picking up the trash, maintaining it properly - making sure that there are poop bags for dogs and there are receptacles to put the poop in,” Karen from Rochester explains.

Rochester Parks and Recreation has through June to finish the rest of the nests and they will be back in just a few weeks to dispose of the eggs that were addled.

The funding for the addling process is being paid for by Rochester Parks and Recreation in collaboration with Canada Goose Management.