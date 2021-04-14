Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CDC advisers will meet today about the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Here's what experts and state leaders say about the pause

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday to review...

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 6:36 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday to review blood clot cases among people who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration a day earlier recommended the US pause the use of the single-shot J&J vaccine after 'six reported US cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot.' The six cases were among more than 6.8 million Americans who have received a dose of that vaccine.

'Less than 1 in a million,' Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Tuesday during a White House briefing.

All six cases were among women between the ages of 18 and 48, the agencies said in a statement, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The recommendation to pause comes out of 'an abundance of caution,' they added, and these cases 'appear to be extremely rare.'

'It makes sense now to pause, get a sense for whether this is a real phenomenon, whether it really is associated with the vaccine and who in particular might be at highest risk,' Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Tuesday.

Reiner added he worries the pause may contribute to further hesitancy about the vaccines being administered in the US.

'The way I want people to look at it is this: These vaccines are incredibly effective. You're much more likely to die of the coronavirus than you are to have a significant complication from these vaccines,' he said.

The J&J news comes amid an important race in the US: Officials are working to get as many Covid-19 shots into arms as possible to beat another possible Covid-19 surge as variants of the virus run rampant and Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are inching upward, predominantly in younger groups who haven't yet been vaccinated.

The pause should 'underscore and confirm how seriously we take safety, even though it's a very rare event,' Fauci told CNN on Wednesday. Fauci had no reason to believe there were many more cases, but the pause will let officials take a look to see, he said.

'If anyone's got a doubt that they may not be taking safety very seriously, I think this is an affirmation that safety is a primary consideration when it comes to the FDA and the CDC,' he said. 'That's why it was done and that's why it's a pause. It isn't a cancellation; it's a pause.'

'Our confidence in these vaccines is still high'

The recommendation to pause should show 'how seriously we're taking adverse events and how safety is really a critical priority,' US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN on Tuesday night.

There are a couple of reasons behind the pause, Murthy said.

'One is to do the investigation quickly, to understand whether there's a connection between the vaccine and the adverse events. But there's another reason as well to pause, which is to give us time to speak to the medical community... so we can enlist their help in looking for the kind of symptoms we may be concerned about.'

And a pause is not unusual, he added. Pauses happen 'often,' Murthy said, with both vaccines or new drugs, 'to evaluate new developments.'

'Our confidence in these vaccines is still high... We want to just make sure the investigations are done completely,' he said.

The fact that blood clot concerns weren't raised during the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials comes down to a 'matter of numbers,' Fauci said in an NBC interview Tuesday.

'Generally, clinical trials have anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people in it,' he said. 'You're talking about an adverse event that has occurred in six people out of 6.85 million people who are vaccinated in the United States with the J&J.'

'When you get out into the real world, you're giving it to tens and tens of millions of people, and it is at that point that you see if there is a rare adverse event,' Fauci added.

Pause could significantly impact college students

Even with the pause on the J&J vaccine, the US has enough supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be able to vaccinate its adult population by the end of July, Murthy told CNN.

'I am confident, even with what's happening with Johnson & Johnson, we will be able to vaccinate the country, and do so effectively,' he said.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the pause wasn't good news, it was also 'not crippling' to the state's vaccination efforts.

State leaders across other states, including New York and North Carolina, also said they would be able to continue vaccinations with their Pfizer and Moderna supplies. In Ohio, state leaders said Tuesday the majority of J&J doses the state had received were directed to mass vaccination clinics and colleges and universities, 'most of which have already completed their student vaccinations.'

Most of the mass vaccination clinics and university clinics that planned to offer that vaccine this week will instead offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

'A total of eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report, and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,' Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office said.

Nationwide, the interruption of the J&J vaccine could have a significant impact on college students, who were key targets for the shot before leaving school at the end of the spring semester.

'There isn't enough time to give two shots before many students leave for the summer,' according to one state official in Ohio. 'This is a far bigger deal than the White House will acknowledge.'

An official in another Midwestern state said college campuses had been planning vaccination clinics for students in the remaining two weeks of April. The pause on the J&J vaccines makes those plans highly uncertain, the official said, depending on how long the interruption takes place.

Good news from other vaccines

The other two Covid-19 vaccines approved for the US -- Pfizer and Moderna -- are not implicated in the pause, Murthy added on Tuesday.

In fact, Pfizer has boosted production of its vaccine and 'can deliver 10% more doses to the US by the end of May than previously agreed,' Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a tweet Tuesday.

That means the company will deliver 220 million doses by the end of next month, 20 million more than previously expected. The company had previously expected to fulfill its US contract for 300 million doses by the end of July — and that deadline would also come two weeks early, Bourla said.

The US has also purchased 300 million doses from Moderna, which the company says remains on track to finish delivering by the end of July.

Moderna also announced its vaccine remains more than 90% effective for at least six months, citing preliminary results from its Phase 3 trial.

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine also confirms that its protection remains high for at least six months after the second dose, the companies said earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 545404

Reported Deaths: 7040
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1136671672
Ramsey47031847
Dakota41584415
Anoka37699413
Washington24468273
Stearns20690217
St. Louis16561296
Scott15628116
Wright14510125
Olmsted1261396
Sherburne1032379
Carver960543
Clay771689
Rice7481101
Blue Earth684840
Kandiyohi622279
Crow Wing600186
Chisago540649
Otter Tail535973
Benton523096
Mower447932
Winona435949
Douglas435070
Goodhue433571
Nobles397548
Morrison387759
McLeod384454
Beltrami367557
Isanti366259
Itasca361651
Polk359466
Steele352614
Becker347948
Lyon343948
Carlton324652
Freeborn322329
Pine307021
Nicollet301842
Brown291739
Mille Lacs273748
Le Sueur266922
Todd265930
Cass245026
Meeker229937
Waseca228020
Martin210429
Wabasha19813
Roseau194718
Renville168943
Hubbard168841
Dodge16844
Redwood164335
Houston161914
Cottonwood152720
Fillmore15099
Pennington148819
Chippewa143736
Faribault142219
Wadena141321
Sibley133410
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126621
Watonwan12479
Rock121418
Jackson114810
Yellow Medicine109119
Pipestone107825
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97818
Marshall84317
Stevens79710
Lake77819
Wilkin76212
Clearwater75914
Koochiching75912
Lac qui Parle73122
Lincoln5552
Big Stone5544
Grant5408
Norman5159
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned47878
Kittson45122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2972
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355785

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55636598
Linn20188329
Scott18815234
Black Hawk15480306
Woodbury14816219
Johnson1391580
Dubuque13066202
Dallas1084996
Pottawattamie10637160
Story1026247
Warren550386
Clinton533589
Cerro Gordo519886
Webster506491
Sioux504273
Marshall476374
Muscatine456396
Des Moines439665
Wapello4248120
Buena Vista421540
Jasper406970
Plymouth394979
Lee366855
Marion354275
Jones292455
Henry285637
Bremer278360
Carroll278250
Crawford261639
Boone256831
Benton249455
Washington248549
Dickinson238943
Mahaska223749
Jackson217642
Kossuth212062
Clay209225
Tama206371
Delaware202039
Winneshiek192733
Page190020
Buchanan187931
Cedar182823
Fayette182641
Hardin179042
Wright179035
Hamilton177249
Harrison175273
Clayton165855
Butler162334
Mills157820
Cherokee156538
Floyd154542
Lyon153941
Madison152719
Poweshiek152233
Allamakee149151
Iowa145024
Hancock143034
Winnebago135431
Grundy134832
Cass134154
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130435
Emmet127540
Shelby126737
Appanoose126247
Louisa126249
Sac126219
Mitchell125241
Union123832
Chickasaw122115
Humboldt117926
Guthrie117128
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109721
Howard102622
Montgomery100037
Unassigned9980
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida89133
Adair84232
Pocahontas83121
Monona80530
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74316
Worth7018
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4949
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester NAACP reacts to death of Daunte Wright

Image

Efforts underway to control Rochester's goose population

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms

Image

Klaahsen inducted to IGCA Hall of Fame

Image

Protests continue in Brooklyn Center following death of Daunte Wright

Image

Adapted Bowling

Image

Violent protests continue in Brooklyn Center Tuesday evening

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/13/21)

Image

Boat sales rising amid pandemic

Image

Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Community Events