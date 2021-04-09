Mayo Clinic doctors raise awareness for National minority health month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - April is National Minority Health Month. To raise awareness, Mayo Clinic doctors held a media briefing to discuss health disparities among people of color.

Mayo medical professionals say the health care workforce has seen issues of systemic social injustice and racism across many generations.

The pandemic has only helped to expose even more disparities in communities of color.

Though the health care workforce is ever changing, there is an underrepresented amount of people of color in the healthcare field.

Professor of Radiation Oncology, Dr. Michele Halyard, says, “Students of color who want to go into healthcare - we need to be increasingly proactive about helping them achieve their dreams because ultimately that will help the healthcare delivery in this country."

Chair of Health Disparities, Dr. Edith Perez says as more people of color get into the medical field, she is hopeful for change.

"As we continue to expand the opportunities people have to get into the healthcare field this will translate to improved health equity in this country.” Dr. Perez explains.

Mayo Clinic Cardiologist, Dr. Sharonne Hayes adds, "Because if there isn't trust or access to people who look like you - who are handing you a pill - then that perpetuates this problem as well."

Dr. Perez says some of the biggest challenges are understanding the differences between biological and social determinants of health.

Dr. Hayes says the most progress has been made when listening to communities and working with them to develop solutions to health disparities.

And while all the doctors agree there has been progress made - there is still a long way to go.

"We can do it if we want to do it and this is a month we can reflect on that,” says Director of Health Equity and Community Engagement, Dr. Chyte Doubeni.

Dr. Doubeni adds one area progress has been made in this journey to health equity is vaccine acceptance - saying we began with 30 percent of minority groups wanting to get the vaccine - now that percentage is in the 60s.