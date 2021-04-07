Clear

Want to keep unemployment benefits? Many states are again requiring a job search

When the coronavirus pandemic forced states to lock...

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 6:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

When the coronavirus pandemic forced states to lock down last year, they suspended a long-standing requirement that the unemployed have to be looking for work in order to receive jobless benefits.

Now, as the economy and hiring pick up, a growing number of states are resuming the mandate. North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada and Idaho have all recently announced that many or all recipients will have to search for work or bolster their skills to remain on unemployment benefits.

They join 19 other states that have brought back the requirement, according to UnemploymentPUA.com, a private website that provides information and assistance on benefits. The jobless could lose benefits if they turn down employment unless they have a valid Covid-related safety concern, thanks to revised rules issued by President Joe Biden's Labor Department.

While some experts feel this will give workers a push to jump back into the labor force, some advocates fear that it may lead to many struggling residents losing their benefits, risking their health or taking jobs that don't fit their needs.

"This is just not a time to put an additional requirement on people," said Sue Berkowitz, director of SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center, which works with many unemployed South Carolina residents. "It's going to lead to chaos, and we've been in chaos for a year."

Millions are still out of work

More than a year into the pandemic, the economic recovery has picked up speed. Employers added 916,000 jobs last month -- the largest gain since August -- and the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Several hard-hit sectors, including restaurant and bars, saw big improvements.

Still, the US economy has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic began. And 4.2 million people -- or 43% of the unemployed -- have been out of work for at least six months, which makes it harder for them to land new jobs.

To address this, President Joe Biden last month signed a $1.9 trillion recovery package, which provides a $300 weekly boost to jobless benefits and extends two key pandemic unemployment programs until early September. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides benefits to those who cannot work because of Covid -- for instance, if they are in vulnerable health or have children whose schools have closed.

Also, the Department of Labor recently issued new rules that allow claimants to remain eligible for benefits by self-attesting that the job offered does not meet Covid-related safety standards, such as mask wearing, physical distancing or provision of personal protective equipment.

Connecting the jobless to new employment

Since unemployment benefits are administered by states, officials in each state can determine whether job searches should resume or remain suspended based on economic and public health conditions, said Oren Cass, executive director of American Compass, a conservative think tank.

"This isn't last April, where the idea of saying, 'Why don't you have a job?' would have been ridiculous," Cass said.

Last month, certain jobless North Carolina residents had to start searching for work or participate in reemployment activities, under an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat. It applies to those signing up for state or federal benefits for the first time or who are filing new claims because they are starting a new benefit year.

For now, up to two out of three weekly work search contacts may be satisfied through taking skills courses, attending career fairs or engaging in other activities offered by an NCWorks Career Center or a partner group. The state's unemployment rate was 5.7% in February.

"More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them. Unemployment payments have been critical for families and we want them to have jobs before the payments end," Cooper said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, has reinstated pre-pandemic work search requirements for all jobless residents receiving benefits starting April 25, unless they are returning to full-time work with employers within 16 weeks of the dates they filed for benefits or are active members of unions that refer members to jobs. The unemployment rate there is 3.3%.

Certain laid-off Nevada residents will have to start searching for employment on May 1, though the state has one of the nation's highest unemployment rates, at 8.3%.

And many jobless in South Carolina, where the unemployment rate is 5.2%, will have to complete two weekly job searches in an online portal to maintain their eligibility starting April 18.

"Over the past several months, we have communicated on a regular basis with unemployment claimants about job openings and the benefits of a job and medical coverage over unemployment. Now, we see that we will have to do more," said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the state Department of Employment and Workforce, noting that South Carolina has 125,000 residents drawing benefits and 87,000 open positions.

However, state unemployment agencies remain overburdened and understaffed, said Alexa Tapia, unemployment insurance campaign coordinator for the National Employment Law Project. It can still take weeks for laid-off residents to have their initial applications approved.

She and other advocates fear that states can't handle adding a new requirement at this time.

"This will put more strain on already-strained agencies," Tapia said.

What it means to people on benefits

Chalyce, the mother of a preschooler who lives in Belton, South Carolina, agrees that the jobless should search for work -- but she's concerned that her efforts may not be recorded properly in the state portal, which she said is not easy to navigate, especially with just a cell phone. She can't afford to miss a week of benefits, which she uses for necessities, including gas to look for employment.

"It may not work when I need it to work," Chalyce said of the portal. "That's money we rely on to search for work."

Chalyce, who asked that her last name not be used so it doesn't hinder her employment prospects, used her latest stimulus funds to buy a computer to make it easier for her to look for work. She lost her job at a fabric weaving factory last summer but hasn't gotten further than a handful of interviews.

While the state portal has some good job listings, she said, many others are very far away from her home, pay less than she used to make or were posted long ago. And she can't take night shifts since she has no one to watch her young daughter.

Reinstating work search requirements will result in many jobless South Carolinians losing benefits, said Berkowitz, noting that most people who can work do. The state agency already has trouble handling claims and answering applicants' queries.

"Why would they flip on something new, when they can't even handle this ongoing problem?" she said. "Their system can't handle it."

South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce did not return a request seeking comment.

For others who are waiting to be called back to their jobs, the work search requirement may not prove helpful either for them or for employers who need people eager to work long term.

Tim Liss, a furloughed bartender in Las Vegas, expects to return to the job he loves in coming months and doesn't want to be forced to apply for positions that he would be in for only a short time. Plus, he's worried he could take an opportunity away from someone who really needs the job to support themselves and their family.

"I'm sitting on my computer, filling out applications for positions that I don't intend to take," he said. "I'm not just wasting my time, but I'm wasting employers' time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 530662

Reported Deaths: 6967
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1104961655
Ramsey45899842
Dakota40347410
Anoka36452410
Washington23804272
Stearns20234211
St. Louis16099291
Scott15124115
Wright13974123
Olmsted1245894
Sherburne990778
Carver915541
Clay750789
Rice7281100
Blue Earth666239
Kandiyohi612379
Crow Wing575186
Chisago529748
Otter Tail524072
Benton508896
Mower442732
Winona432949
Douglas424970
Goodhue424270
Nobles393847
Morrison374556
McLeod372254
Beltrami360355
Polk355466
Itasca351451
Isanti348259
Steele340012
Lyon336348
Becker335848
Carlton317852
Freeborn313227
Pine301620
Nicollet291742
Brown283139
Mille Lacs262447
Todd262230
Le Sueur259622
Cass236826
Waseca224420
Meeker223037
Martin205829
Wabasha19693
Roseau191018
Hubbard165741
Dodge16564
Renville163543
Houston161614
Redwood160235
Fillmore14959
Cottonwood149320
Pennington148018
Chippewa142736
Faribault139719
Wadena138120
Sibley130010
Aitkin124236
Watonwan12299
Kanabec122021
Rock120218
Jackson109210
Yellow Medicine105918
Pipestone105825
Murray9889
Pope9646
Swift96218
Marshall82817
Stevens78110
Lake77219
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74512
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71211
Big Stone5524
Lincoln5472
Grant5298
Norman5029
Mahnomen4807
Unassigned47678
Kittson43022
Red Lake3756
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352613

Reported Deaths: 5776
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55073593
Linn20029328
Scott18436233
Black Hawk15379306
Woodbury14681219
Johnson1371980
Dubuque12913202
Dallas1076596
Pottawattamie10491157
Story1018447
Warren543786
Clinton527189
Cerro Gordo515286
Webster505590
Sioux500673
Marshall475474
Muscatine449896
Des Moines437364
Wapello4230120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper404869
Plymouth391479
Lee365555
Marion352875
Jones291555
Henry284637
Bremer277560
Carroll277350
Crawford260539
Boone254531
Benton248555
Washington246649
Dickinson235043
Mahaska221349
Jackson216542
Kossuth209960
Clay206025
Tama205969
Delaware198239
Winneshiek191033
Page188120
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181823
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176549
Harrison172873
Clayton164155
Butler161534
Mills156020
Cherokee155138
Floyd153442
Lyon152441
Madison151619
Poweshiek151633
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142034
Winnebago134831
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130435
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Shelby125035
Mitchell124941
Union123132
Chickasaw121615
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112021
Palo Alto108722
Howard102222
Unassigned9990
Montgomery98737
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6898
Taylor64412
Fremont59610
Decatur5849
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and thunderstorms chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 4/7

Image

CDC updates guidance on cleaning supplies

Image

Trash bins return to Rochester parks

Image

Construction of Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester to start this spring

Image

Rochester police warn of dangerous counterfeit pills linked with multiple deaths

Image

Lacrosse remains a popular sport of choice this spring

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/6/21)

Image

Golf businesses receiving boom in warm weather

Image

Counterfeit pills linked with multiple overdoses in Rochester

Image

RCTC and NIACC Wrestling

Community Events