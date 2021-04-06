KAATS gymnastics team advances to the USAG Regional Competition

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The KAATS gymnastics team in Pine Island is sending all 14 of its gymnasts to regionals.

The team has overcome many obstacles due to COVID-19, but still found a way to be successful.

"It's been a little bit different wearing masks and having to social distance and stuff, but we've made it work," says gymnast Madysen Diskered.

The gymnasts trained for a few weeks to get ready for their first meet, but had to compete early due to COVID-19.

They were then shut down for a few weeks before they could compete again.

The KAATS gymnastics team has had to close its doors twice this season due to COVID-19.

"We were all kind of shook up about that because it's meet season and that's not supposed to happen, but when we came back, we all hit it hard and went to meets," says senior Brianna Ryan.

Despite closed doors, these gymnasts have worked hard to go to the regional competition in Iowa the weekend of April 15th.

"Working really hard in the gym, hitting lots of routines, and just getting our confidence built up," says Diskered.

These gymnasts recently competed in the Minnesota USAG state meet and all 14 have qualified for regionals.

Two of the gymnasts are ranked fifth in the region in their age groups.

"I, personally, am thinking, I'm a senior, so give it my all, have the most fun that I can, and be grateful that I can compete and that I made it to regions," says Ryan.

If any of the gymnasts advance past regionals, they will go to westerns, which takes place in May.