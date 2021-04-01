Clear

Ongoing trial shows Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine remains highly effective after six months

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the comp...

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the companies said Thursday.

The question of how long vaccine protection lasts can only be answered once enough time has passed, and while six months of protection is a modest target, it's longer than previously known. The study is continuing and future updates may reveal more about how long and how strong this protection is.

The vaccine remains more than 91% effective against disease with any symptoms for six months, the companies said. And it appeared to be fully effective against the worrying B.1.351 variant of the virus, which is the dominant strain circulating in South Africa and which researchers feared had evolved to evade the protection of vaccines, the companies said.

'The vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),' Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, the companies said a small trial of volunteers aged12 to 15 showed 100% efficacy in that age group.

'These data confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine and position us to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA,' Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. A BLA is an application for full approval. The vaccine currently has emergency use authorization, EUA, which falls short of full approval.

'The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine's overall effectiveness.'

The company has been studying the vaccine in more than 46,000 volunteers and has noted 927 cases of confirmed Covid-19.

'From the 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the trial, 850 cases of COVID-19 were in the placebo group and 77 cases were in the BNT162b2 group, corresponding to vaccine efficacy of 91.3%,' it said.

'Thirty-two cases of severe disease, as defined by the CDC, were observed in the placebo group versus none in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group, indicating that the vaccine was 100% efficacious in this analysis against severe disease by the CDC definition. Twenty-one cases, as defined by the FDA, were observed in the placebo group versus one case in the BNT162b2 vaccinated group, indicating 95.3% efficacy by the FDA definition.'

These definitions matter. The FDA's definition of severe disease included a raised respiratory rate indicating respiratory distress; raised heart rate, an oxygen saturation level of 93% or lower; respiratory failure severe enough to need additional oxygen or ventilation; a blood pressure drop indicating shock; significant kidney, liver or neurological dysfunction, admission to an intensive care unit or death.

CDC's definition includes a blood oxygen level of 94% or lower and an x-ray finding of lung infiltrates -- an indication of pneumonia -- of greater than 50%

The most common adverse events were pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache.

'In South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent and 800 participants were enrolled, nine cases of COVID-19 were observed, all in the placebo group, indicating vaccine efficacy of 100%,' the company said.

'Vaccine safety has now been evaluated in more than 44,000 participants aged 16 years and older with more than 12,000 vaccinated participants having at least six months of follow-up after their second dose.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 519529

Reported Deaths: 6926
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1080171646
Ramsey45179840
Dakota39331409
Anoka35529407
Washington23368272
Stearns19867209
St. Louis15802289
Scott14697112
Wright13558122
Olmsted1234494
Sherburne958278
Carver882141
Clay735689
Rice713198
Blue Earth653039
Kandiyohi605079
Crow Wing554085
Chisago521948
Otter Tail514171
Benton492995
Mower436631
Winona430149
Goodhue417470
Douglas415770
Nobles392347
McLeod364754
Morrison364355
Beltrami355454
Polk353166
Itasca342051
Isanti334858
Steele334511
Lyon329547
Becker328748
Carlton314551
Freeborn308027
Pine297520
Nicollet284042
Brown276139
Todd259730
Le Sueur254522
Mille Lacs253147
Cass231226
Waseca221120
Meeker218837
Martin203129
Wabasha19473
Roseau186918
Hubbard163741
Dodge16214
Renville161543
Houston161314
Redwood155634
Fillmore14829
Pennington147618
Cottonwood145420
Chippewa142036
Faribault137918
Wadena136920
Sibley127210
Watonwan12199
Aitkin121736
Rock119318
Kanabec119221
Pipestone105125
Yellow Medicine104118
Jackson103910
Murray9818
Swift94418
Pope9246
Marshall82516
Stevens77410
Lake76919
Clearwater74214
Wilkin73012
Lac qui Parle71821
Koochiching68511
Big Stone5434
Lincoln5352
Grant5178
Norman4959
Unassigned48478
Mahnomen4687
Kittson42522
Red Lake3735
Traverse3455
Lake of the Woods2532
Cook1390

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 349473

Reported Deaths: 5685
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54567581
Linn19911325
Scott18063226
Black Hawk15294301
Woodbury14544217
Johnson1356179
Dubuque12751201
Dallas1068895
Pottawattamie10321154
Story1007446
Warren538880
Clinton520487
Cerro Gordo511485
Webster504189
Sioux496069
Marshall473874
Muscatine444996
Des Moines435164
Wapello4219116
Buena Vista418739
Jasper403369
Plymouth385379
Lee363755
Marion350974
Jones289755
Henry283837
Bremer276257
Carroll273649
Crawford259237
Boone252031
Benton247754
Washington244649
Dickinson226241
Mahaska219749
Jackson215042
Kossuth207658
Tama205168
Clay202325
Delaware195139
Winneshiek189532
Page185819
Buchanan184331
Fayette182139
Cedar178923
Wright176835
Hardin176140
Hamilton176046
Harrison170871
Clayton162755
Butler161133
Mills155220
Cherokee154537
Floyd152541
Poweshiek151232
Lyon150741
Madison150519
Allamakee148549
Iowa143823
Hancock140633
Winnebago134031
Grundy133931
Cass133154
Calhoun132411
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125447
Louisa124648
Mitchell124641
Shelby124134
Sac123919
Emmet122840
Union122332
Chickasaw121215
Humboldt117526
Guthrie115328
Franklin111521
Palo Alto107322
Howard102222
Unassigned10180
Montgomery98336
Clarke97523
Keokuk93630
Monroe91728
Ida87532
Adair83732
Pocahontas83019
Monona79530
Davis78724
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71716
Worth6798
Taylor64312
Fremont58910
Decatur5839
Van Buren54718
Ringgold52922
Wayne51523
Audubon4889
Adams3204
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Warming up into Easter Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather Apr 1

Image

SAW: Seth Goetzinger from Chatfield

Image

Sen. Klobuchar outlines how Biden's infrastructure plan could help Minnesotans

Image

Sen. Klobuchar outlines how American Jobs Plan could help Minnesotans

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (3/31/21)

Image

Sean's Afternoon Forecast

Image

What you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

Image

What to know if you're buying or selling a home in Rochester

Image

RPS board sets out interim superintendent search timeline

Image

Austin falls short in state quarterfinal

Community Events