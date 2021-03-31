Paycheck Protection Program funding extended and loosened

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As businesses continue to struggle through this pandemic, the federal government has loosened the requirements of the Payment Protection Program.

Now, more businesses qualify.

One particular bank has taken on the task of spreading the word.

Sterling State Bank wants to make sure the word gets out about these changes.

The Vice President says many businesses don't know about this opportunity.

Vice President Tyler Coleman says the requirements for getting the assistance have loosened and more businesses now qualify for PPP loans.

Coleman says Sterling State Bank has, in particular, been able to help minority-owned businesses.

"The result has been that we are doing a ton of loans for minority-owned businesses. It has been very positive because you can see that a lot of these businesses have been underserved. These communities have been underserved," says Coleman.

In this last week and a half, Coleman says the bank has given more loans than in 2020.

Last year, he says they did 514 PPP loans.

In the last week and a half, the bank has assisted in about 200 PPP loans.

Coleman says to reach out to your local bank to see if your business qualifies.

The deadline has been extended to May 31st or until the funds run out.