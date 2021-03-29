Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Some US states report concerning Covid-19 case increases -- and one warns the surge is already here

Disneyland and Universal Studios are among the California theme parks that are set to reopen under strict Covid-19 guidelines. At Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, attendance will be limited to 15% capacity, and reservations are limited to California residents. CNN's Paul Vercammen reports.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 9:16 AM
Posted By: CNN

For weeks, health experts have warned of another possible Covid-19 surge if Americans get lax with safety measures while the country races to vaccinate more people.

Now infections are on the rise again and some state leaders are sounding the alarm over their latest trends.

After weeks of declines and then a plateau, the average number of new Covid-19 cases saw a 7% increase from the previous week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. The average of new virus-related hospitalizations also saw a slight increase from the previous week, she said.

More than two dozen states are reporting at least a 10% increase of new cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And some state officials say many of the new infections appear to be among younger groups.

"People over 65, a large proportion of them, have been vaccinated, are protected. That's one of the reasons we have not seen a huge spike in hospitalizations," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN on Sunday. "A lot of the spread is happening among younger people ... that's the group that is moving around, kind of relaxing, getting infected."

Fueling the rise of cases is a highly contagious -- and potentially more deadly -- variant of the virus. The B.1.1.7 variant, first spotted in the UK, has now been identified in 51 US jurisdictions, according to the CDC, and is projected to become the dominant variant in the country by the end of March or early April.

But that's not all that's helping drive case increases, experts say.

Governors and local leaders across the country have recently eased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus while health officials urged them to keep the measures in place a little longer.

Spring break crowds swelled in popular beach destinations, including South Florida, where local leaders said the vacationers were more than they could handle. And air travel has broken pandemic records this month, with millions of Americans boarding planes.

"We're weeks away from a point where we can begin to do these things a bit more safely, but I think states have just moved too fast," Jha said.

So far, about 28.2% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, and 15.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

You asked, we answered: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

State leaders sound alarm

State leaders across the US have expressed concern about their latest Covid-19 data, urging residents to double down on safety measures just a few weeks longer until enough of the population is protected against the virus.

Michigan is in the middle of another Covid-19 surge, a top health official in the state told CNN on Sunday.

And cases are increasing most in younger people, specifically the 10 to 19-year-old age group, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said.

The state is experiencing community spread, Khaldun said and attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.

In Illinois, state officials announced Friday they were deploying rapid response vaccination teams to several counties and expanding vaccine eligibility in response to a "concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates."

"Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments and we don't want to go down the same path we've seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

"We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward," the director added.

Track Covid-19 cases in the US

Also on Friday, Vermont officials reported the state's highest single-day case total since the pandemic's start, with more than 250 new reported infections.

The increase is likely fueled by more people moving around now that warmer weather is here and by variants that are circulating, Dr. Mark Levine, the state's health commissioner, said.

"Our efforts to vaccinate Vermonters is a race against what the virus does best: move easily from person to person," Levine said. "Throughout the country, including up and down the Eastern Seaboard, case numbers are up."

New Hampshire officials reported late last week an increase in the average number of daily new Covid-19 cases and the state's test positivity rate. And the number of infections among people under 60 years old is also increasing -- especially in teenagers and people in their 20s, officials said.

The rise in cases will likely continue for a couple of weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said, adding the state is likely seeing a "spring surge."

In Pennsylvania, the governor said last week that the number of new cases and the statewide percent positivity slightly increased, calling the upticks "concerning."

"As more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated, we must not forget to follow the mitigation measures still in place," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "As the weather gets warm, please remember to wear a mask, practice social distance and wash your hands frequently as the virus still has a presence in our communities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 515058

Reported Deaths: 6908
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1069871644
Ramsey44928837
Dakota38886409
Anoka35192405
Washington23176272
Stearns19725209
St. Louis15659289
Scott14490111
Wright13393121
Olmsted1228494
Sherburne946578
Carver870341
Clay726589
Rice707598
Blue Earth646138
Kandiyohi601379
Crow Wing548185
Chisago518648
Otter Tail510471
Benton486495
Mower435031
Winona429349
Goodhue413969
Douglas412170
Nobles391247
McLeod362054
Morrison361455
Beltrami352654
Polk351266
Itasca338851
Steele331511
Isanti330958
Lyon328547
Becker326248
Carlton311951
Freeborn305226
Pine295920
Nicollet280742
Brown272039
Todd259030
Le Sueur251622
Mille Lacs250247
Cass230026
Waseca219420
Meeker217936
Martin201729
Wabasha19423
Roseau186518
Hubbard163441
Houston161014
Renville160843
Dodge16064
Redwood154634
Fillmore14759
Pennington147318
Cottonwood144320
Chippewa141935
Faribault137018
Wadena136620
Sibley125510
Watonwan12189
Aitkin121436
Rock119018
Kanabec118621
Pipestone104524
Yellow Medicine103117
Jackson101110
Murray9778
Swift93318
Pope9226
Marshall82016
Stevens7749
Lake76219
Clearwater73714
Wilkin72811
Lac qui Parle71421
Koochiching67711
Big Stone5424
Lincoln5342
Grant5148
Norman4949
Unassigned49278
Mahnomen4677
Kittson42622
Red Lake3715
Traverse3435
Lake of the Woods2492
Cook1370

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347796

Reported Deaths: 5667
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54250579
Linn19829324
Scott17910226
Black Hawk15245300
Woodbury14446217
Johnson1348478
Dubuque12677200
Dallas1062894
Pottawattamie10252152
Story998646
Warren536180
Clinton517387
Cerro Gordo509485
Webster503489
Sioux494369
Marshall472774
Muscatine442795
Des Moines434664
Wapello4207116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper401969
Plymouth382479
Lee363255
Marion349974
Jones289255
Henry283237
Bremer275557
Carroll273349
Crawford258936
Boone250831
Benton246954
Washington243949
Dickinson224341
Mahaska219449
Jackson214041
Kossuth206658
Tama205168
Clay199525
Delaware193239
Winneshiek189031
Page184819
Buchanan183530
Fayette181739
Cedar178023
Wright176534
Hamilton175746
Hardin175340
Harrison170871
Clayton162355
Butler160933
Mills154620
Cherokee153837
Floyd151841
Poweshiek150832
Madison150019
Lyon149841
Allamakee148349
Iowa143523
Hancock140633
Winnebago133931
Grundy133631
Cass132653
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose125147
Louisa124548
Mitchell124341
Shelby123334
Sac123018
Emmet122140
Union121932
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113928
Franklin111121
Palo Alto105922
Howard102022
Unassigned10120
Montgomery97936
Clarke97123
Keokuk93430
Monroe91328
Ida87232
Adair83631
Pocahontas82719
Monona79030
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74622
Osceola71216
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Fremont58210
Decatur5809
Van Buren54318
Ringgold52722
Wayne51423
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/29

Image

Jack's Bottle Shop fundraising for Gift of Life Transplant House

Image

SEMCIL helping people live independently

Image

Gritty Austin Packers squad heads to state tournament

Image

Operation Nourish

Image

Pedestrian safety

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Golf season opener

Image

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PKG 03-27-21

Community Events