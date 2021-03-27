Clear

Record Covid-19 vaccinations don't mean it's time to relax, officials say

Health officials are warning Americans not to relax in the fight against...

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN

Health officials are warning Americans not to relax in the fight against Covid-19, despite a record daily number of vaccine doses being administered to the population.

At a briefing Friday, the White House's Covid-19 response co-ordinator Jeff Zients said that 71% of individuals 65 and older had received at least one vaccination dose and that by mid-April about half of states will have opened up eligibility to all adults.

"We will need to continue to build on this progress to meet our new goal of 200 million shots in the first 100 days," Zients said, referring to the first 100 days of the Biden administration. "Thanks to the resources of the American Rescue Plan we have the resources to scale-up activity, fully implement the strategy and put the pandemic behind us."

But Zients cautioned that the fight wasn't over.

"It's clear there is a case for optimism. But there is not a case for relaxation. This is not the time to let down our guard," he said. "We need to follow the public health guidance: wear a mask, socially distance and get a vaccine when it's your turn."

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally, there have been at least 30,159,966 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 548,087 deaths.

On Friday, it reported 80,684 new cases and 1,265 new deaths.

'Deeply concerned about trajectory'

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that Covid cases in the United States have been rising.

"The most recent seven-day average is about 57,000 cases per day, which is an increase of 7% from the prior seven days," she said. Hospitalizations had also slightly increased and the seven-day average of Covid-19 fatalities "continues to hover at 1,000 deaths per day."

"I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory. We have seen cases and hospital admissions move from historic declines, to stagnation, to increases. And we know from prior surges that if we don't control things now there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again," Walensky said.

"Please, take this moment very seriously. We're vaccinating at 2.5 million people a day and they are protected from Covid," she said. "We can turn this around but it will take all of us working together. Please keep wearing your well-fitting mask and taking the public health actions now that we know that can reverse these concerning trends."

Walensky said she knew that people were tired but it would be a little longer before mitigation measures could be relaxed.

"Our advice is clear, we're vaccinating really, really quickly and we're just asking people to hang on a little while longer in terms of the masks and the mitigation strategies so that we can get the majority of people vaccinated," she said."We just want to make sure that we don't end up in a surge that truly is avoidable."

Measures against coronavirus have been easing with some states loosening capacity restrictions and more school districts opening for in-person learning. Travel has also been increasing with TSA data showing more than 1 million daily passengers in US airports for two consecutive weeks.

'People are starting to pull back'

The CDC reported Friday that 136,684,688 vaccine doses have been administered -- about 77% of the 177,501,775 doses delivered .

That's about 3.38 million more than Thursday and marked a new daily record. The seven-day average also hit a record of more than 2.6 million doses per day.

About 27% of the population -- nearly 90 million people -- have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 14.7% of the population -- nearly 49 million people -- are fully vaccinated.

Zients told the White House briefing that the administration expects Johnson & Johnson to meet its goal to deliver 20 million coronavirus vaccines by the end of March.

While the company has consistently said it was on track to meet the goal, Biden administration officials have expressed doubts.

"We've done a lot to help J&J. We're monitoring that very closely, and we anticipate a significant increase at the end of this month, which will enable them to hit at least 20 million doses," Zients said.

Asked if the vaccine roll-out was fast enough, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" that the Covid-19 vaccination drive was "the fastest vaccination project that we have ever seen."

"It's really quite extraordinary for what it is," he said. "But at the same time, cases may go up in certain places -- not because of not vaccinating fast enough -- but because people are starting to pull back."

Gupta said that a lot of Americans were "looking at this thing in the rear-view mirror at this point."

"It is been the same problem throughout this entire pandemic. We know what to do, we wait for science to rescue us. Science starts rescuing us, we start even pulling back further. That's the real race," he said.

"The vaccines are really important and it's great that they're speeding up but we've got hang in a little bit longer."

Variant spreading

At Friday's White House briefing, Walensky said officials were stepping up their surveillance of coronavirus variants with over 8,000 cases of B.1.1.7 -- the variant first detected in the UK -- now having been reported across 51 jurisdictions.

"Our percent of the variants is a little bit lagging behind our data because it takes a while to do the sequences and to sequence the variants and do that population-based analysis. But, yes, we're worried about the increase," she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the briefing that the variant appeared to be gaining ground.

"The issue is the dynamics of the increase are telling us that it's going to continue to be a greater proportion. Because if you look from week-to-week B 1.1.7 becomes more of a percentage and as the percentage goes up, that's a reflection that it has the capability to become dominant," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 512097

Reported Deaths: 6899
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1063471642
Ramsey44723835
Dakota38652408
Anoka35010405
Washington23061272
Stearns19601209
St. Louis15563289
Scott14375111
Wright13271120
Olmsted1224693
Sherburne938978
Carver862441
Clay723989
Rice705398
Blue Earth642938
Kandiyohi599579
Crow Wing543985
Chisago516048
Otter Tail508071
Benton483795
Mower432831
Winona428849
Goodhue411669
Douglas410270
Nobles390747
McLeod360154
Morrison359055
Polk350365
Beltrami350254
Itasca335651
Steele329211
Isanti327558
Lyon326546
Becker325248
Carlton310251
Freeborn304026
Pine294120
Nicollet279142
Brown269839
Todd257630
Le Sueur250022
Mille Lacs247147
Cass229426
Waseca218220
Meeker215836
Martin200729
Wabasha19403
Roseau185718
Hubbard162941
Houston161014
Renville159743
Dodge15964
Redwood153634
Pennington147118
Fillmore14689
Cottonwood143620
Chippewa141635
Faribault136118
Wadena136020
Sibley124710
Watonwan12109
Aitkin120736
Rock118818
Kanabec117821
Pipestone104224
Yellow Medicine102217
Jackson99110
Murray9718
Swift92418
Pope9026
Marshall81816
Stevens7739
Lake76119
Clearwater73414
Wilkin72211
Lac qui Parle70921
Koochiching66511
Big Stone5384
Lincoln5302
Grant5118
Norman4939
Unassigned47678
Mahnomen4587
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3425
Lake of the Woods2482
Cook1360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 347142

Reported Deaths: 5658
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54087579
Linn19809324
Scott17857225
Black Hawk15219300
Woodbury14405217
Johnson1345578
Dubuque12661200
Dallas1058694
Pottawattamie10228152
Story997446
Warren534280
Clinton516387
Cerro Gordo509085
Webster503388
Sioux493969
Marshall472474
Muscatine441095
Des Moines434463
Wapello4203116
Buena Vista418039
Jasper400669
Plymouth382079
Lee363355
Marion349874
Jones288855
Henry282937
Bremer275357
Carroll273049
Crawford258436
Boone250330
Benton246754
Washington243749
Dickinson223741
Mahaska219249
Jackson213841
Kossuth206258
Tama205168
Clay198925
Delaware192939
Winneshiek188431
Page184819
Buchanan183230
Fayette181638
Cedar177423
Wright176434
Hamilton175745
Hardin175140
Harrison170571
Clayton162055
Butler160932
Mills154120
Cherokee153637
Floyd151641
Poweshiek150732
Madison149719
Lyon149641
Allamakee148249
Iowa143423
Hancock140233
Winnebago133831
Grundy133631
Cass132652
Calhoun132111
Jefferson129935
Appanoose124947
Louisa124548
Mitchell123641
Sac123118
Shelby123134
Union121731
Emmet121440
Chickasaw120915
Humboldt117126
Guthrie113328
Franklin110821
Palo Alto105522
Howard102022
Unassigned10030
Montgomery97936
Clarke97023
Keokuk93330
Monroe91328
Ida87332
Adair83631
Pocahontas82619
Monona78930
Davis78424
Greene75310
Lucas74522
Osceola71016
Worth6788
Taylor64312
Decatur5809
Fremont58010
Van Buren54218
Ringgold52722
Wayne51223
Audubon4829
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain moves in for Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

Image

Class AA state tournament place matches

Image

Minnesota lawmakers look into adding cameras to work zones

Image

Increased vaccine access could help boost availability of single-family homes

Image

Shortage of entry-level homes for sale in Rochester

Image

A sendoff fit for a champion: PIZM gymnastics receives escort on way to state tournament

Image

Using camera to make work zones safe

Image

Increased demand for Mental Health Services

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/26/21)

Image

Summer Tourism 2021

Community Events