Clear

Vigils are held for the Boulder shooting victims as the suspect's first court appearance is expected Thursday

Two days after the community was traumatized by a mass shooting,...

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 6:35 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Two days after the community was traumatized by a mass shooting, the people of Boulder honored the victims on Wednesday as support poured in from public figures and citizens around the country.

The conversation also turned to how to prevent such a loss of life, especially following the mass shootings at three Atlanta-area massage spas that happened less than a week earlier.

Tribute was paid to the heroism of Officer Eric Talley, who lost his life at the scene, as people lined the streets Wednesday.

'It's sad but glad we could honor his life,' Crystal Hootman told CNN. 'I was talking with another resident and we both shop at the grocery store. I'm hoping out of sadness, Boulder becomes an even better place to live,' she said.

Talley's body was transported to a funeral home in nearby Aurora, escorted by a procession of police and first responder vehicles.

At the King Soopers store, where the shooting took place, visitors left flowers and paid their respects to the ten people who died. Chaplains from churches were available to those in need, as well as Cubby, an emotional support golden retriever.

'They take on people's feelings,' K-9 Crisis Response Coordinator for Lutheran Church Services Bonnie Fear told CNN affiliate KUSA. 'We bring the dogs and bring comfort and smiles and just open up emotions for people so they can start the healing process.'

LIVE UPDATES

Monday's attack began with a gunman shooting a man in the parking lot before entering the grocery store and opening fire. Employees and customers tried to flee as the suspect roamed store aisles, according to witnesses and an arrest affidavit.

The victims were: Talley, 51; store manager Rikki Olds, 25; store employee Denny Stong, 20; store employee Teri Leiker, 51; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said Wednesday that he spoke with President Joe Biden, who expressed his condolences and sympathy.

'Of course, the conversation turned toward what can we do to make sure this never happens in another community in our country, and so we explored that a little bit,' the mayor told CNN's Pamela Brown. 'The President expressed that he regretted that when the first federal assault weapons ban was passed in 1994, that there had to be a 10-year sunset to get that through.

'He further regretted that the sunset occurred, and the ban expired. And then we talked some about what steps could be taken at the federal level to make sure that things like this just don't happen to other communities.'

The suspect's first court appearance

As the community mourned those who were lost, the man accused of being the gunman is scheduled to hear the charges at a hearing on Thursday.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was arrested on 10 charges of murder in the first degree and one charge of attempted murder, according to a Boulder County arrest warrant. He is expected to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Boulder County District Attorney.

It is unclear if Alissa will be present since a court document noted he has the right to waive his appearance in person. He will be advised of the charges he is facing, his rights, and the next court date in his case, according to the statement.

'It is anticipated that this appearance will be the first court appearance in what will likely be a lengthy court process,' the statement said. The hearing will be publicly accessible online.

Investigators are working to piece together a possible motive for the shooting, which has left questions over its location, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Alissa lives about 30 minutes from the store and there are other grocery stores closer to his residence.

It is suspected the attack was planned given his recent purchase of a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting and investigators are also examining possible mental health questions, the official told CNN.

The FBI is looking at Alissa's online activity and conducting interviews with friends and relatives, one law enforcement official told CNN, adding that Alissa was not previously the subject of any FBI investigation and it appears nothing in the federal system would have prohibited him from buying a firearm.

Two store employees are remembered

Meanwhile, Bianca Porter, a friend of 20-year-old Denny Stong, the youngest victim in Monday's shooting, said she wasn't surprised to hear reports of Stong trying to protect others during the shooting.

'I had no doubt that he lost his life trying to save other people, that's who he was,' she told CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday night.

She shared her favorite memory of Stong, a close friend of four years whom she had texted just an hour before the attack.

'Last year on my birthday, he was one of the only people that got me a birthday present, which made me feel very special,' Porter told Burnett. 'He was really into aviation and stuff, so he brought his RC [radio controlled] plane and he was controlling it over the pond and just doing some really cool tricks with it. We were just all laughing and having a great time.'

Porter said Stong was dedicated to his work at the supermarket and had dreams of becoming a pilot.

'He was really passionate. Denny had a work ethic like no one else that I've ever met,' Porter said. 'It's not the most interesting job, but he looked forward to doing it, never once did I ever hear him complain about having to go into work late or something. He just really did what he could and had no complaints.'

The uncle of 25-year-old store manager Rikki Olds, a victim in Monday's shooting, spoke about her personality at a press conference Wednesday.

'Rikki was kind of the light of our family,' Robert Olds said. 'When Rikki showed up at the house, we never knew what color her hair was going to be, we never knew what new tattoos she may have.

'But that was Rikki and Rikki lived life on Rikki's terms -- not anybody else's terms.'

Olds also said that 'she had dreams, she had ambitions,' and praised her as 'a strong, independent young woman.' She had planned to be a nurse, he said, but her attention turned to becoming a store manager at King Soopers.

Olds said that the outpouring of support has been 'overwhelming,' adding that 'It just goes to show how many lives that Rikki touched,' he said.

'She was a snorter when she laughed hard and I will really miss her,' he said. 'I will really miss that personality of hers.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 508541

Reported Deaths: 6866
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1055611638
Ramsey44526835
Dakota38352406
Anoka34745405
Washington22929272
Stearns19454208
St. Louis15451289
Scott14236110
Wright13168120
Olmsted1220893
Sherburne928077
Carver852741
Clay719489
Rice700396
Blue Earth637538
Kandiyohi597079
Crow Wing540285
Chisago513848
Otter Tail504571
Benton480095
Mower430631
Winona427149
Goodhue409569
Douglas408470
Nobles389847
McLeod357654
Morrison353754
Polk349565
Beltrami348554
Itasca332651
Steele326111
Lyon324646
Becker323147
Isanti322957
Carlton308650
Freeborn301926
Pine292620
Nicollet276842
Brown265939
Todd256230
Le Sueur248622
Mille Lacs244047
Cass228126
Waseca216619
Meeker214336
Martin200029
Wabasha19273
Roseau185018
Hubbard162341
Houston159814
Dodge15884
Renville158243
Redwood151934
Pennington146718
Fillmore14559
Cottonwood142920
Chippewa141535
Wadena135420
Faribault134918
Sibley123510
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120536
Rock118617
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103824
Yellow Medicine101617
Jackson98010
Murray9698
Swift91418
Pope8926
Marshall81616
Stevens7709
Lake75919
Clearwater73214
Wilkin71411
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching64911
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5232
Grant5038
Norman4929
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42122
Red Lake3715
Traverse3385
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345688

Reported Deaths: 5631
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53804578
Linn19782322
Scott17670224
Black Hawk15196300
Woodbury14354216
Johnson1340377
Dubuque12625200
Dallas1052493
Pottawattamie10177150
Story990246
Warren531580
Clinton513287
Cerro Gordo508385
Webster502388
Sioux492469
Marshall471774
Muscatine439094
Des Moines434063
Wapello4198114
Buena Vista417339
Jasper397669
Plymouth380179
Lee355655
Marion349074
Jones288455
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272249
Crawford258836
Boone249730
Benton245954
Washington243249
Dickinson220241
Mahaska218847
Jackson213340
Kossuth205158
Tama205068
Clay196625
Delaware191439
Winneshiek187631
Page184119
Buchanan182830
Fayette181338
Cedar176723
Wright176232
Hamilton175544
Hardin174439
Harrison170571
Clayton161855
Butler160832
Mills153220
Cherokee152837
Floyd151241
Poweshiek150732
Lyon149241
Madison149219
Allamakee147948
Iowa143223
Hancock140033
Winnebago133531
Grundy133331
Cass132452
Calhoun132011
Jefferson129735
Appanoose124547
Louisa124248
Mitchell123340
Sac122418
Shelby122334
Union121231
Chickasaw120815
Emmet120540
Humboldt116725
Guthrie112728
Franklin110721
Palo Alto104622
Howard101922
Unassigned9960
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91328
Ida86932
Adair83531
Pocahontas82319
Monona78830
Davis78124
Greene75110
Lucas74521
Osceola70116
Worth6778
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57810
Van Buren54018
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Drier conditions to finish the workweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doctors are worried about vaccine hesitancy.

Image

Outdoor seating program in Rochester

Image

Dodge County makes history winning first ever section championship

Image

Stewartville falls to Caledonia in section championship

Image

SAW: Ellie Buchholtz from Kingsland

Image

Sen. Smith urges action on gun control during senate speech

Image

MN Sen. Smith speaks out on gun control

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/24/21)

Image

Farming Outlook

Image

Cannabis Bill for MN Lawmakers

Community Events