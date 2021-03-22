Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden administration continues to deny journalists access to border facilities

The Biden administration has so far denied journalists access to border facilities amid a...

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Biden administration has so far denied journalists access to border facilities amid a surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the US-Mexico border, which has raised questions about its commitments to increased transparency.

Senators from both sides of the aisle have called on the administration to allow journalists access to the facilities.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the White House was working on finalizing details to allow journalists access to the facilities and that the privacy of the minors and Covid-19 precautions were factors being considered.

'We remain committed to transparency,' Psaki said at a White House briefing. 'We certainly want to make sure that the media has access to these sites.'

But when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas led a bipartisan delegation of senators to El Paso, Texas, on Friday, reporters were not allowed to accompany them.

The Department of Homeland Security said the trip was closed to journalists because of privacy and Covid-19 precautions.

'We are in the midst of a pandemic. We are dealing with crowded Border Patrol facilities. We are focused on our operations and the needs of the children and at the same time we are working to provide access to those Border Patrol facilities when we can do so in a safe manner,' Mayorkas told CNN's Dana Bash on 'State of the Union' on Sunday.

The Biden administration is scrambling to accommodate a surge in unaccompanied minors arriving at the border, which has overwhelmed and strained government resources. Administration officials said Thursday that the federal government had more than 14,000 migrant children in its custody.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who was part of the delegation with Mayorkas visiting facilities, told NPR that media access to the facilities is 'something that we should all press the administration to do better on.'

'We want to make sure that the press has access to hold the administration accountable. That's the reason I was there, to hold them accountable,' Murphy, who is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security, said.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee who was also on the trip to the border, said Sunday that he would 'absolutely' push DHS to give journalists access.

'This should be transparent,' Portman told CBS. 'I mean, it's amazing to me how little my constituents know about what's going on down along the border, and it is a situation spiraling out of control.'

In addition to restricting media access, the Biden administration has also not provided their own photos of the facilities. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez was able to obtain photos from Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, which provided a rare window into the conditions for dozens of children and adults in an overflow facility in Donna, Texas.

Under the Trump administration, journalists were allowed to tour and document border and detention facilities in 2019. The Trump administration received backlash for their policy of separating children from their parents at the border -- a policy that was ultimately reversed -- and also came under scrutiny for facility conditions.

More than 800 unaccompanied migrant children have been in Border Patrol custody for more than 10 days, according to documents reviewed by CNN. Federal law requires unaccompanied children to be turned over within 72 hours to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees a shelter network designed to house minors, but amid constraints related to the pandemic, children are staying in custody for longer than the 72-hour limit.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas wrote a letter to Biden on Monday urging him to 'use your full authorities to effectively respond to and successfully manage the ongoing crisis at our Southwest Border.'

'It is critical that our nation take aggressive steps to secure our border, protect our communities and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,' the letter from the Democrat and Republican reads.

Senior Biden administration officials are traveling to Mexico on Monday to discuss managing migration with government officials. Roberta Jacobson, the Biden administration's coordinator for the southern border, and Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, will be making the trip, according to NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 505224

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1048271633
Ramsey44265833
Dakota38044404
Anoka34542404
Washington22777271
Stearns19305208
St. Louis15378289
Scott14109110
Wright13074120
Olmsted1216993
Sherburne920577
Carver844041
Clay712989
Rice696796
Blue Earth632938
Kandiyohi595379
Crow Wing537185
Chisago512548
Otter Tail501971
Benton475395
Mower427731
Winona426649
Goodhue405169
Douglas404870
Nobles389647
McLeod354754
Morrison349254
Polk348865
Beltrami346354
Itasca330451
Steele322911
Lyon321946
Becker321847
Isanti319957
Carlton305750
Freeborn299625
Pine291220
Nicollet274342
Brown264039
Todd255030
Le Sueur247122
Mille Lacs241047
Cass226926
Waseca215719
Meeker212835
Martin198729
Wabasha19223
Roseau184617
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville157943
Redwood150834
Pennington145918
Fillmore14499
Cottonwood142220
Chippewa141435
Wadena134520
Faribault133418
Sibley122710
Watonwan12038
Aitkin120035
Rock118417
Kanabec115421
Pipestone103224
Yellow Medicine101017
Jackson96810
Murray9638
Swift91218
Pope8766
Marshall81616
Stevens7669
Lake75518
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70517
Koochiching63411
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Grant5018
Unassigned49468
Norman4929
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3335
Lake of the Woods2441
Cook1340

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 343897

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53448577
Linn19718321
Scott17516224
Black Hawk15145299
Woodbury14259216
Johnson1333676
Dubuque12563200
Dallas1046593
Pottawattamie10100149
Story984846
Warren527980
Clinton509987
Cerro Gordo506185
Webster500988
Sioux489469
Marshall470774
Muscatine435794
Des Moines432963
Wapello4180114
Buena Vista416638
Jasper394169
Plymouth377879
Lee355354
Marion347374
Jones288055
Henry281637
Bremer274157
Carroll271449
Crawford257836
Boone248630
Benton245154
Washington242248
Mahaska218147
Dickinson216241
Jackson212640
Tama204668
Kossuth203558
Clay193225
Delaware189939
Winneshiek187131
Page182919
Buchanan182030
Fayette180737
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175144
Hardin173939
Harrison170070
Clayton161655
Butler160632
Mills152720
Cherokee151337
Floyd150841
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148341
Madison148219
Allamakee147448
Iowa142823
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131611
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121618
Union120931
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120634
Emmet118340
Humboldt115825
Guthrie111328
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103922
Howard101622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93029
Monroe91228
Ida86332
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78130
Davis77724
Greene74710
Lucas74321
Osceola69115
Worth6758
Taylor64212
Decatur5779
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne50421
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Rainy days ahead...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/22/21)

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week - Severe Thunderstorms

Image

RPS mentorship program

Image

Adults' comfort levels rising after vaccination in Rochester

Image

Mason City police warn of suspicious calls

Image

Activist raises awareness about Chauvin trial

Image

Fighting Covid-19 Variants

Image

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week In Iowa

Image

New RDA Director

Image

Inside City Hall - Preview March 22, 2021

Community Events