Chester Woods park waives admissions fee for the year

EYOTA, Minn. - Are you thinking about warm weather activities as spring rolls in?

If you are hoping to head to a park, Chester Woods Park will not require an admissions fee this year.

Olmsted County commissioners have voted to extend free access to the park.

With distance learning and the pandemic, one parent says it's important to get outside as much as possible.

This family tries to get outside every day.

KIMT News 3 asked one park goer how she feels about spending time at the park with her sisters.

"Happy," says Allie Perry.

"With distance learning, it's a challenge to get the social interation and experience that important aspect. So getting outside helps with that. Even though we're not around other people as much, we're still getting out and playing with each other and enjoying that," says Ray Perry.

There are still fees for camping, rentals, and horse bridal passes.