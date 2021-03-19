US Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to allow cameras in federal courts

ST PAUL, Minn. - The public's right to know. A bi-partisan group of U.S. senators is looking to bring the highest court in the land to television.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) along with five other senators - reintroduced the ‘Sunshine in the Courtroom Act.’

The bill would allow television cameras at supreme court hearings.

Right now, only those lucky enough to get inside the building can hear the proceedings live.

Under the proposal - the nine justices could decide with a majority vote to remove the cameras if they violate due process rights.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says this addition to the bill is significant, as he notes one of the drawbacks of the bill could be invasion of privacy.

“Usually just having something public is not going to step on the due process rights of a group or individual - but it could - so the fact that that is included I think is an important addition to this bill."

Hardy adds of the three U.S. branches, the judiciary is the least well-known, so this will shed light on all government branches.

“It's going to bring transparency to the federal judiciary and the highest court in the land, the supreme court - and it's going to bring an increased knowledge for the citizenship of this country."

Hardy adds another drawback of the bill is things could get taken out of context. He also made mention of supreme court justices suddenly achieving celebrity status -- something Hardy finds uncomfortable.

The supreme court added live audio streaming of its oral arguments during the pandemic -but they have not said if that would continue once they start in-person proceedings again.