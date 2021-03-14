Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Americans bought guns in record numbers in 2020 during a year of unrest -- and the surge is continuing

Gun sales in the United States reached a record level last year, with the biggest increases in background checks for firearms overlapping with months of soci...

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 11:05 AM
Posted By: CNN

Gun sales in the United States reached a record level last year, with the biggest increases in background checks for firearms overlapping with months of social and political unrest, according to industry and government data.

Industry data and firearms background checks show nearly 23 million guns were purchased in 2020, according to Small Arms Analytics, a consulting firm based in Greenville, South Carolina.

That's a 65% increase compared with 2019, when 13.9 million guns were sold, according to Small Arms Analytics.

Since there is no national gun registry, firearms industry publications and background checks are the best sources for gauging sales.

FBI background checks on gun buyers increased all year, but the biggest jumps -- March, June, July and December -- overlapped with periods of political and social unrest. Background checks don't correlate directly to the number of guns sold.

In March, the FBI conducted more than 3.7 million background checks -- a month that overlapped with the start of the pandemic lockdowns. That's more than 1 million additional background checks than were conducted in March 2019.

During the unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, background checks surged again: to 3.9 million in June and 3.6 million in July. That compares to 2.3 million background checks in June 2019 and 2 million in July 2019.

And the political uncertainty after the presidential election overlapped with a jump in gun background checks in November, at 3.6 million, and December at 3.9 million. That compares to 2.6 million in November 2019 and 2.9 million in December 2019.

The jump in gun sales also continued into 2021. In January, as rioters stormed the US Capitol and a new administration took office, the FBI was swamped with 4.3 million requests for background checks -- up from 2.7 million requests last January. Those checks are initiated by gun sellers.

The requests for background checks slowed to 3.4 million in February, but that's still up 23% from February 2020.

There were also striking increases at the state level:

--A record number of Georgia residents got firearm background checks in 2020:

904,035, up nearly 68% from the year before.

--In Michigan, January background checks increased 155% from the previous January.

--New Jersey saw a January over January increase of 240%.

'It just seems like we live in chaos'

At gun stores and gun ranges business is booming.

Atlanta resident Syra Arzu, 38, wanted to buy a Glock pistol. But the store was completely sold out, so she settled on a Smith & Wesson.

The single mother of three young children says she never felt the need for a gun, until now.

"It just seems like we live in chaos and this is giving me some kind of control over that chaos," Arzu said.

Once Arzu got hers, her friend was convinced to purchase one of her own. And another friend who accompanied Arzu to the gun store picked up his new gun last week.

"So you're welcome, gun industry," Arzu said.

Ken Baye, owner of Stoddard's Range and Guns in Atlanta, said he's seeing a different kind of customer these days: new shooters.

"We see a lot of women come in, a lot of couples, people with children," he said. "We're really seeing pretty much every walk of life."

Philip Smith, founder of National African American Gun Association (NAAGA), says many of those buying guns today are people who five years ago would never have imagined they'd own a firearm. Covid-19, he says, was the game changer.

"That was something that had people, regardless of color, regardless of your social background, your economic status, you said to yourself, 'OK if we don't have food next week, what are we going to do to protect ourselves and our families?'"

NAAGA is seeing steady growth of about 800 to 1,000 new members a month, Smith said.

Other recent gun sales increases

It's not unusual for gun sales to spike when a Democrat wins the White House. The election and reelection of Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 were both followed by gun sale surges.

The previous record of 15.7 million guns sold in a calendar year was set in 2016, when many gun aficionados feared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would win the White House.

Dabney Evans is worried about numbers of a different kind: homicides, suicides and injuries. An associate professor of global health at Emory University, she says studies show that more guns mean more deaths and injuries resulting from them.

"If we look at the global picture, we know that we have much more higher rates of gun ownership in the US than in other countries, and we also know that we have even higher rates of violence and unintentional injuries due to gun ownership," Evans said.

Evans says if people want to arm themselves, these days the best way would be to wear a mask, wash your hands and get a vaccine.

Arzu already follows that advice, but still feels better with a gun in her home, which she keeps locked in a safe.

"It's like a security blanket," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 496395

Reported Deaths: 6809
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1029541626
Ramsey43796828
Dakota37265400
Anoka33965402
Washington22449268
Stearns19033208
St. Louis15149289
Scott13720108
Wright12791119
Olmsted1201393
Sherburne895877
Carver814041
Clay701889
Rice687195
Blue Earth619937
Kandiyohi587778
Crow Wing528185
Chisago507547
Otter Tail491871
Benton464694
Winona424049
Mower419731
Douglas398370
Goodhue395869
Nobles388747
McLeod349354
Polk346765
Beltrami341654
Morrison337752
Itasca320250
Becker318547
Lyon315846
Isanti313556
Steele312611
Carlton302650
Freeborn292925
Pine285720
Nicollet269142
Brown253539
Todd252030
Le Sueur241922
Mille Lacs233747
Cass224726
Waseca213219
Meeker209834
Martin193529
Wabasha18923
Roseau182217
Hubbard161841
Houston158714
Dodge15684
Renville154541
Redwood149334
Pennington143517
Fillmore14269
Cottonwood138720
Chippewa138435
Wadena133120
Faribault128017
Sibley120210
Aitkin119633
Watonwan11898
Rock117216
Kanabec111221
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine98517
Murray9628
Jackson95210
Swift89118
Pope8406
Marshall79616
Stevens7579
Lake74618
Clearwater72614
Lac qui Parle70017
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5264
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4909
Unassigned48268
Mahnomen4487
Kittson42022
Red Lake3665
Traverse3145
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1220

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 340847

Reported Deaths: 5575
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52749572
Linn19600320
Scott17332216
Black Hawk15076295
Woodbury14045216
Johnson1323976
Dubuque12504199
Dallas1036093
Pottawattamie9983149
Story975046
Warren522379
Clinton505687
Cerro Gordo504585
Webster499088
Sioux483669
Marshall468274
Des Moines431161
Muscatine430693
Buena Vista414837
Wapello4117112
Jasper391868
Plymouth373379
Lee354954
Marion345474
Jones286555
Henry280737
Bremer272956
Carroll269649
Crawford256536
Boone246930
Benton244254
Washington241148
Mahaska217347
Jackson211339
Dickinson209540
Tama203768
Kossuth200757
Clay189425
Delaware187640
Winneshiek185430
Page181619
Fayette180036
Buchanan179730
Wright175531
Cedar175023
Hamilton174442
Hardin171839
Harrison168670
Clayton160754
Butler159832
Mills150320
Cherokee149737
Poweshiek149630
Floyd149541
Lyon147441
Madison147018
Allamakee146448
Iowa141623
Hancock138833
Grundy132831
Winnebago132231
Cass131152
Calhoun130411
Jefferson128934
Appanoose123747
Louisa123248
Mitchell122340
Sac120418
Chickasaw120215
Union119931
Shelby119534
Emmet116440
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110528
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100722
Unassigned9970
Montgomery96936
Clarke96321
Keokuk92729
Monroe90528
Ida85032
Adair82431
Pocahontas81519
Monona77529
Davis77223
Greene74010
Lucas73421
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51322
Wayne49021
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Snow moves in late tonight and Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MYA SUESS PKG

Image

Roosters baseball club 2021 season

Image

More people getting engaged

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Aaron's Weekend Forecast

Image

'Hart' and soul of the Grizzlies

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime March 12. highlights and statewide scores

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Organizations address health disparity in Minnesota

Community Events