'Impossible travel conditions' as spring storm delivers historic snow and severe storms

Low pressure system continues to organize, bringing historic snowfall for the Rockies and heavy rain for Central US today. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the impacts.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Severe weather, historic snowfall and flash flooding are forecast for the next few days in areas of the central United States, from the Rockies to the Mississippi River Valley.

This storm system begins with its first threat over the Rockies, as intense bands of snowfall will dump feet of powder across Colorado and Wyoming.

Dangerous travel conditions will exist across portions of interstates 25, 70, and 80 -- so drivers are urged to use extreme caution.

"Very difficult to impossible travel conditions expected across all of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle," the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said Thursday. "Expect extended periods of whiteout conditions, low visibilities, and possible power outages."

This slow-moving system has the potential to produce the biggest snowfall in decades for the eastern Rockies and western Plains through the weekend.

But that's just one side of the system. The south and eastern sides of the system -- which will be pulling in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico -- will be fueling several days of severe storms, with the possibility of tornadoes.

Nearly 20 million people will be under the threat for severe storms at some point Friday through Sunday across half a dozen states with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

In addition to all that, the cold front will eventually stall across the Southern Plains, resulting in heavy rain over much of the same region throughout the next couple of days which will lead to flooding.

Here is what to expect and when.

Friday

Friday morning the snow begins to pick up. Throughout the day the snow bands will become more frequent across Colorado and Wyoming and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate.

While there are still some uncertainties at play, the general message from the NWS office in Boulder, Colorado is for 1-3 feet of snow for much of their forecast area.

Colorado is not the only state expecting intense snowfall accumulations. Eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and even parts of southern South Dakota will likely see over a foot of snow through the weekend.

A severe threat is also expected to develop Friday across parts of west Texas and western Oklahoma.

"A cluster of strong to severe storms with embedded supercells is forecast to move northeastward from the vicinity of Lubbock into the southeastern Texas Panhandle during the early to mid evening," said the Storm Prediction Center. "In addition to large hail, wind damage will also be a possibility with the stronger cells within this cluster.

Both the severe and snow sides of this system will intensify further during the weekend.

Saturday

By Saturday, it will be snowing intensely along the Front Range of the Rockies and moving into the western Plains.

This area is no stranger to March snowfalls. In fact, March is actually the snowiest month of the year for portions of Colorado and Wyoming. In Denver, each of their top 10 March snowstorms totals over a foot of snow. This year could be added to that list, as historic totals are not out of the question.

"The snowfall totals currently forecast are absolutely historic," the NWS office in Cheyenne said.

Travel will also be very difficult Saturday. Whiteout conditions will lead to very low visibility and causing poor driving conditions. People are urged to stay home if they can.

"Snowfall rates of nearly 3 inches per hour in the foothills in the forecast Saturday night which means travel would be impossible," the NWS in Boulder said. "Boulder and Fort Collins could see snowfall rates of around 2 inches per hour during this period."

The severe storm threat also begins to increase today. The areas with the greatest threat for severe weather Saturday will be Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Abilene, Texas and Wichita, Kansas.

The threats themselves remain the same as Friday -- damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. The difference is the location and intensity of the storms. The system -- slowly -- shifts to the east.

The timeline for best severe chances looks to be in the afternoon and early evening. While some of the severe storm threat does decrease overnight, it will not diminish entirely. Power outages are possible.

There is still some uncertainty over whether all necessary ingredients will be present for robust severe weather, particularly across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday

By Sunday, the storm system basically becomes stationary over far southeastern Colorado and western Kansas. This will weaken the system's impact on snowfall rates which are expected to begin to decrease substantially throughout the day. However, drivers are still urged to take caution as roadways are still expected to be very dangerous.

While the snow may begin to slow, the severe threat certainly does not -- it just changes locations.

Sunday, the severe storms push east into Arkansas, Missouri and Louisiana.

One thing that could limit severe potential would be cloud cover. However, any breaks of sunshine would allow for an increase in instability.

See if your area could see severe weather.

The other growing concern for Sunday will be the threat for flooding, particularly across portions of Missouri, Kansas and Illinois -- where flood watches already exist.

Other states -- such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Indiana -- also have the potential for flooding, especially if storms begin to train over the same locations.

Widespread rainfall totals through Sunday are expected to be in the 2-4 inch range, but some isolated spots could exceed 6 inches total.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 494106

Reported Deaths: 6792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1024981626
Ramsey43660826
Dakota37019398
Anoka33814402
Washington22391268
Stearns18957208
St. Louis15082286
Scott13605107
Wright12737119
Olmsted1196593
Sherburne890677
Carver804141
Clay700389
Rice683493
Blue Earth615437
Kandiyohi586678
Crow Wing526584
Chisago506147
Otter Tail490971
Benton462194
Winona422549
Mower416231
Douglas397570
Goodhue393869
Nobles388147
McLeod346353
Polk345865
Beltrami340954
Morrison334551
Becker317346
Itasca317349
Lyon315046
Isanti312356
Steele310511
Carlton302350
Freeborn291225
Pine284820
Nicollet267542
Brown251238
Todd250930
Le Sueur241022
Mille Lacs232047
Cass224126
Waseca213019
Meeker209434
Martin191929
Wabasha18843
Roseau181517
Hubbard161541
Houston158414
Dodge15524
Renville153741
Redwood149034
Fillmore14159
Pennington141016
Chippewa137935
Cottonwood137720
Wadena132920
Faribault127617
Aitkin119433
Sibley119310
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec109921
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine98017
Murray9618
Jackson95110
Swift88918
Pope8326
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72414
Lac qui Parle69317
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5234
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41822
Red Lake3655
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339986

Reported Deaths: 5563
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52573570
Linn19568320
Scott17285215
Black Hawk15041295
Woodbury13976215
Johnson1322376
Dubuque12488199
Dallas1032693
Pottawattamie9953149
Story973446
Warren520879
Clinton505087
Cerro Gordo503484
Webster498288
Sioux482669
Marshall467573
Des Moines430361
Muscatine428893
Buena Vista414037
Wapello4101112
Jasper391168
Plymouth372279
Lee354855
Marion345073
Jones286055
Henry280537
Bremer272156
Carroll268748
Crawford255636
Boone245930
Benton243754
Washington240648
Mahaska217046
Jackson211039
Dickinson208240
Tama203568
Kossuth199557
Clay188425
Delaware187340
Winneshiek184430
Page181619
Fayette180036
Buchanan179030
Wright175231
Cedar174523
Hamilton174142
Hardin171439
Harrison168270
Clayton160554
Butler159632
Mills150120
Floyd149241
Poweshiek149030
Cherokee148437
Lyon146841
Madison146718
Allamakee146248
Iowa141323
Hancock138532
Grundy132831
Winnebago131431
Cass130752
Calhoun130311
Jefferson128734
Appanoose123447
Louisa123347
Mitchell121940
Chickasaw120115
Sac120018
Union119831
Shelby118834
Emmet116040
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110328
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100122
Unassigned9950
Montgomery96936
Clarke95921
Keokuk92529
Monroe90528
Ida84432
Adair82331
Pocahontas81119
Monona77329
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas73121
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51320
Wayne48521
Audubon4789
Adams3194
