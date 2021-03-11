ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester man is a victim of unemployment fraud.

He received letters saying he had applied for unemployment benefits in Minnesota and Kentucky, but he was working full-time.

Brian Hale contacted human resources at his workplace and the company contested the claims.

He also submitted an online fraud report with the state, the local police, and mailed in an affadavit of identify theft to the IRS.

Hale says it's important to make sure you take all these steps or you may owe taxes on that money.

"In the state of Kentucky ... I researched them more because that one happened to me ... that state is so overwhelmed with fake applications from out-of-state that they started, just in the last couple of weeks, putting a permanent freeze on all out-of-state applications, pending a further review," says Hale.

He also suggests freezing your credit if this happens to you.

Someone committing this type of fraud needs your address, employer information, and social security number.