Clear
BREAKING NEWS Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

What we know about the jurors selected so far in Derek Chauvin's trial

The jurors selected so far in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd are unnamed and unseen on camera, but we do know basic deta...

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 12:08 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

The jurors selected so far in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd are unnamed and unseen on camera, but we do know basic details about them.

As of Wednesday morning, four men and one woman have been chosen to serve as jurors during the trial in Minneapolis.

The jury selection process, which began Tuesday at the Hennepin County Government Center, will continue until the court decides on 14 people -- split into 12 jurors and two alternates, Hennepin County Court Director of Communications Spenser Bickett told CNN.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, a White former Minneapolis Police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for an extended period while Floyd pleaded, 'I can't breathe.' His final moments were captured on video, and his death led to widespread protests against police brutality and racism under the banner Black Lives Matter as well as incidents of unrest and looting.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. In addition, a charge of third-degree murder that was dismissed in October is now in limbo after an appeals court ruled the trial judge should reconsider a motion to reinstate it.

Opening statements are expected to start no earlier than March 29, followed by testimony that could take about four weeks.

Who was selected

The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to Census data.

The prospective jurors have all previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics. In court, each person is sworn in and then questioned one by one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information is kept anonymous.

Eric Nelson is questioning the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher is questioning them for the prosecution. Judge Peter Cahill is presiding over the trial.

Three jurors were selected on the first day of jury selection on Tuesday, and two jurors were selected on Wednesday.

The first juror selected was a White man in his 20s or 30s who works as a chemist and said he has an analytical mind.

The second juror was a woman of color who appears to be biracial in her 20s or 30s, according to a pool reporter's observations in court. She said she was 'super excited' about getting the jury questionnaire form.

The third juror selected was a White man in his 30s who works as an auditor.

The fourth juror was a White man in his late 30s or 40s who said he had a 'very favorable' view of Black Lives Matter. He also said he believed police are more truthful than other witnesses. The juror is planning to get married on May 1 and told the court that if he was selected for the trial it could delay the wedding.

'Go ahead and throw me under the bus with your fiancée,' the judge joked. The juror replied, 'Okay, I will do that.'

The fifth juror selected was a Black man in his 30s or 40s who moved to the US 14 years ago and works in information technology. He said that he had a 'somewhat negative' opinion of Chauvin, that he strongly disagreed with defunding the police, and that police make him feel safe.

Who was excused

If the defense or prosecution believes a person cannot be impartial in the case, they can ask the court to dismiss the person for cause. Each side has unlimited challenges for cause.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys can also move to dismiss prospective jurors without cause using what's called a peremptory challenge. Chauvin's team is allowed 15 of these challenges and the prosecution has nine. These peremptory challenges can themselves be challenged, though, if they are based on race, ethnicity or sex -- known as a Batson challenge.

Six people were excused from serving on the jury on Tuesday, and two have been excused on Wednesday.

The defense used peremptory strikes on a Hispanic woman who said her English was not great and on a Hispanic man who had martial arts training. The state raised a Batson challenge and argued that the strikes were race-based, but the defense disagreed, and the judge sided with the defense's race-neutral reasoning.

The defense also used a strike on a man who appears to be Asian in his 30s or 40s.

The prosecution used a peremptory strike on a White man in his 50s or 60s who said people should not second guess police officers' decisions as well as a White woman in her 60s who said she had high trust in police.

Three prospective jurors were excused by the judge: one woman for saying she could not be impartial, a man who was worried the trial would affect his work as an accountant, and a 19-year-old man because he said he'd treat police officer witnesses differently than others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 492108

Reported Deaths: 6764
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1021091620
Ramsey43556825
Dakota36841397
Anoka33659400
Washington22322267
Stearns18898206
St. Louis15041285
Scott13519107
Wright12690118
Olmsted1192493
Sherburne884477
Carver797941
Clay697589
Rice681492
Blue Earth609937
Kandiyohi584778
Crow Wing524182
Chisago504047
Otter Tail488371
Benton458794
Winona421849
Mower414331
Douglas396770
Goodhue391269
Nobles388147
Polk345565
McLeod344953
Beltrami340054
Morrison331551
Itasca316747
Becker315946
Lyon314746
Isanti310856
Steele307011
Carlton301850
Freeborn288825
Pine284520
Nicollet265442
Todd250430
Brown249837
Le Sueur239621
Mille Lacs231147
Cass223324
Waseca212919
Meeker208734
Martin191129
Wabasha18763
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15484
Renville153341
Redwood148934
Fillmore14139
Pennington139816
Chippewa137235
Cottonwood136520
Wadena132220
Faribault125917
Aitkin119333
Watonwan11868
Sibley118410
Rock116916
Kanabec109321
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94710
Swift88718
Pope8205
Marshall78815
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72114
Lac qui Parle68917
Wilkin67911
Koochiching62311
Big Stone5204
Lincoln5122
Grant4938
Norman4868
Unassigned46968
Mahnomen4447
Kittson41621
Red Lake3615
Traverse3115
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339049

Reported Deaths: 5516
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52400564
Linn19547319
Scott17243213
Black Hawk15013294
Woodbury13916214
Johnson1320576
Dubuque12473196
Dallas1028693
Pottawattamie9923147
Story970145
Warren518476
Clinton503786
Cerro Gordo502583
Webster497088
Sioux481669
Marshall466773
Des Moines429961
Muscatine427693
Buena Vista413737
Wapello4085110
Jasper389867
Plymouth370578
Lee354753
Marion344172
Jones285655
Henry280237
Bremer271755
Carroll267748
Crawford254935
Boone245430
Benton242454
Washington239447
Mahaska216646
Jackson210839
Dickinson205640
Tama203267
Kossuth198855
Clay186825
Delaware186540
Winneshiek184329
Fayette179835
Page179119
Buchanan178929
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar173923
Hardin170939
Harrison167970
Clayton160354
Butler159332
Mills149420
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148730
Cherokee147236
Madison146318
Lyon145941
Allamakee145548
Iowa141023
Hancock138331
Grundy132631
Winnebago130931
Calhoun130111
Cass130151
Jefferson128534
Appanoose123447
Louisa123045
Mitchell121140
Chickasaw119915
Sac119718
Union119631
Shelby118334
Emmet115640
Humboldt114125
Guthrie110328
Franklin109819
Palo Alto102422
Howard99722
Unassigned9880
Montgomery97136
Clarke95621
Keokuk92629
Monroe90228
Ida83832
Adair81830
Pocahontas81119
Monona77027
Davis76623
Greene73510
Lucas72621
Osceola68415
Worth6688
Taylor64112
Decatur5749
Fremont5659
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51120
Audubon4779
Wayne47621
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain will come to an end as winds increase through Wednesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shamrock Shake Fundraiser

Image

Clear Lake falls in state quarterfinals to Ballard

Image

HVL Champions: Stewartville wins first conference title since 2017-18 season

Image

Former RCTC president exemplifies school spirit

Image

Olmsted County leaders hope to look more closely into equity in the justice system

Image

Improving equity in local justice system

Image

Sara's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Dr. McDonough upbeat about new CDC guidelines

Image

Getting out and enjoying the sunshine in Clear Lake

Community Events